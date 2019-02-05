You are here

Saudi private sector growth surges to 13-month high: PMI survey

The PMI survey noted that employment growth rose slightly to 51 from December’s 20-month low, as 2.5 percent of the firms surveyed reported increased hiring. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
Saudi private sector growth surges to 13-month high: PMI survey

  • The increase was driven by a surge in new orders and a rebound in output and employment
  • ‘Firms were able to reduce selling prices as their purchasing costs also declined in January’
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector rose to a 13-month high in January, lifted by an acceleration in new orders growth, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.2 in January from 54.5 in December, hitting its highest level since December 2017. Any level above 50 indicates expansion.
The increase was driven by a surge in new orders and a rebound in output and employment. The new orders sub-index rose to 62.8 in January from 58.4 a month earlier.
New order growth appeared to be “domestically driven, as export orders remained broadly flat month-on-month”, said Khatija Haque, Head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD.
Part of the growth was probably due to price discounts, as output prices continued to drop for the sixth time in the past seven months, and with the highest rate of decline since February last year.
“Firms were able to reduce selling prices as their purchasing costs also declined in January,” Haque added.
The output sub-index increased slightly, to 58.6 from 58.2.
Employment growth rose slightly to 51 from December’s 20-month low, as 2.5 percent of the firms surveyed reported increased hiring.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia PMI

0
Egypt aims for 5.6% GDP growth, lower than previous target

Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
Egypt aims for 5.6% GDP growth, lower than previous target

  • The government will target GDP growth of 6 percent in the 2019-2020 financial year
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt is targeting gross domestic product growth of 5.6 percent in the fiscal year ending June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday, slightly lower than its previous target of 5.8 percent.
Maait said the government will target GDP growth of 6 percent in the 2019-2020 financial year. The country’s GDP grew at an annual rate of 5.5 percent in the period from October to December 2018, and Maait said on Tuesday that growth in the third and fourth quarters was expected to be higher still.

Topics: economy Egypt

