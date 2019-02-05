You are here

Yemeni army liberate an important mountain chain in Kitaf, Saada province

The Arab Coalition backed the Yemeni army forces during the operation, and bombed Iran-supported Houthi militia positions and their reinforcements. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
Yemeni army liberate an important mountain chain in Kitaf, Saada province

  • The Arab Coalition backed the Yemeni army forces during the operation, and bombed Iran-supported Houthi militia positions and their reinforcements
  • The operation resulted in several deaths and injuries among the militia, the destruction of military vehicles belonging to them and the capture of a number of militants
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s army liberated a strategic mountain range in the Kitaf district of Saada province, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

According to a statement issued by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, the Arab Coalition backed the Yemeni army forces during the operation, and bombed Iran-supported Houthi militia positions and their reinforcements.

The operation resulted in several deaths and injuries among the militia, the destruction of military vehicles belonging to them and the capture of a number of militants.

 
Erdogan: No satisfactory plan yet with US on north Syria safe zone

Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
Erdogan: No satisfactory plan yet with US on north Syria safe zone

  • ‘There is no satisfactory plan that is put before us concretely yet’
  • Turkey wants the zone to be cleared of the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia which Ankara considers a terrorist group
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had not yet seen an acceptable plan for the creation of a safe zone in northeastern Syria, three weeks after US President Donald Trump suggested establishing the zone.
“There is no satisfactory plan that is put before us concretely yet,” Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of his AK Party. “Of course, we are loyal to our agreements, our promise is a promise. But our patience is not limitless.”
Turkey wants the zone to be cleared of the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia which Ankara considers a terrorist group. Erdogan also said that if terrorists are not removed from the northern town of Manbij in a few weeks, Turkey’s waiting time will end.

