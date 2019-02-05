Yemeni army liberate an important mountain chain in Kitaf, Saada province

DUBAI: Yemen’s army liberated a strategic mountain range in the Kitaf district of Saada province, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

According to a statement issued by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, the Arab Coalition backed the Yemeni army forces during the operation, and bombed Iran-supported Houthi militia positions and their reinforcements.

The operation resulted in several deaths and injuries among the militia, the destruction of military vehicles belonging to them and the capture of a number of militants.