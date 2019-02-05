You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan: No satisfactory plan yet with US on north Syria safe zone
﻿

Erdogan: No satisfactory plan yet with US on north Syria safe zone

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that if terrorists are not removed from the northern town of Manbij in a few weeks, Turkey’s waiting time will end. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
0

Erdogan: No satisfactory plan yet with US on north Syria safe zone

  • ‘There is no satisfactory plan that is put before us concretely yet’
  • Turkey wants the zone to be cleared of the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia which Ankara considers a terrorist group
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had not yet seen an acceptable plan for the creation of a safe zone in northeastern Syria, three weeks after US President Donald Trump suggested establishing the zone.
“There is no satisfactory plan that is put before us concretely yet,” Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of his AK Party. “Of course, we are loyal to our agreements, our promise is a promise. But our patience is not limitless.”
Turkey wants the zone to be cleared of the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia which Ankara considers a terrorist group. Erdogan also said that if terrorists are not removed from the northern town of Manbij in a few weeks, Turkey’s waiting time will end.

Topics: Syria US Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Erdogan:Turkey has no business in Syria's Manbij if YPG militia leaves
0
Middle-East
Syria says US-led coalition hit its forces in the east

Beirut ministry barriers removed after snarling traffic for years

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AP
0

Beirut ministry barriers removed after snarling traffic for years

  • Cranes were brought in to lift the concrete panels, each painted with the Lebanese flag
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AP
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Interior Ministry removed concrete security barriers in central Beirut on Tuesday that had for years choked a major road nearby, days after the long-delayed formation of a new government.
The office of the outgoing minister, Nohad Machnouk, said he had ordered the barriers removed “owing to the end of security reasons,” due in part to his five-year “fight against terrorism.”
But the office of the new minister, Raya Al-Hassan, told local TV that she had taken the decision in order to remove a daily encumbrance and improve transport.
Cranes were brought in to lift the concrete panels, each painted with the Lebanese flag.
Cab driver Ibrahim Sauli, 65, said he was no fan of Hassan’s politics but added: “I raise my hat to this minister. She’s not scared and she wants to work properly.”
Hassan is one of a record four women ministers in the new cabinet. Machnouk will pass the baton at a ceremony on Wednesday.
In recent years, Lebanon has suffered from a spillover of tension and sometimes violence from neighboring Syria, where the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement has fought in support of President Bashar Assad.
The last deadly militant operation in Lebanon took place in 2016, when suicide attackers carried out a string of bombings in a village in the north.

Topics: Lebanon Ministry Beirut

Latest updates

Beirut ministry barriers removed after snarling traffic for years
0
UK believes Daesh hostage John Cantlie is alive
0
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives message from Kuwaiti emir
0
Twitter maps the mind to understand Saudi users
0
Jose Mourinho avoid jail but hit with fine over tax fraud
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.