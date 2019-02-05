You are here

Zimbabwe teachers’ strike gets off slowly as reprisals feared

Most teachers in Zimbabwe turned up for work, but some were not conducting lessons in adherence with the strike, witnesses said. (AFP)
Updated 58 sec ago
Reuters
HARARE: Some Zimbabwean teachers stayed at home while others went slow on the job as a strike at state schools got off to a patchy start amid fears of further intimidation by security forces who cracked down hard on last month’s protests.
Zimbabwe is grappling with an economic crisis marked by cash shortages and rising prices of basic goods after President Emmerson Mnangagwa hiked fuel costs 150 percent last month.
That brought demonstrations and looting, plus a brutal response from security agents, which rights groups say left 12 people dead. Police put the figure at three.
In schools near central Harare, most teachers appeared to have turned up for work, but some were not conducting lessons in adherence with the strike, witnesses said.
In a classroom at a primary school in Harare’s Mbare township, a Reuters photographer saw one teacher eating from her lunch box in the morning while pupils sat quietly.
She and the headmistress declined to be interviewed.
“Stay home, be safe. Don’t be intimidated by police and CIOs (Central Intelligence Organization),” the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA), the biggest teachers’ union, said in a circular to members.
Zimbabwe has more than 100,000 public sector teachers.
The Bulawayo-based online news site, Center for Innovation and Technology, said teachers at several schools in the country’s second biggest city did not turn up for work and parents had to collect their children.
“Some teachers are in class but there is no meaningful teaching going on,” ZIMTA president Richard Gundane said.
Government workers are demanding wage rises and payments in US dollars to cope with soaring inflation and an economic crisis that has sapped supplies of fuel and medicines.
Many Zimbabweans, who have seen purchasing power eroded despite adopting the dollar in 2009, say Mnangagwa has not delivered on pre-election pledges to kick-start growth after the exit of Robert Mugabe in 2017.
Despite their demands for better pay, other public workers declined to join teachers on strike because they are fearful of the volatile security situation and want to continue negotiations with the government.
Economic hardships have seen the government allowing nurses to work just three days a week because they do not have enough money for bus fares, the nurses’ union said on Tuesday.
The government has pleaded with teachers’ unions to give talks a chance, saying children will be prejudiced.

Afghan officials: Taliban kill 11 policemen, 10 others

Updated 05 February 2019
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban killed at least 21 people in their latest attacks in Afghanistan, including 11 policemen who were slain when the insurgents stormed a checkpoint in northern Baghlan province, provincial officials said Tuesday.
The attacks were reported as representatives of the Taliban were to hold meetings in Moscow with prominent Afghan figures, including former President Hamid Karzai, opposition leaders and tribal elders — but not Kabul government officials.
In the checkpoint attack, the Taliban targeted the local police force in the province’s Baghlani Markazi district on Monday night, triggering a firefight that lasted for almost two hours, said Safder Mohsini, head of the provincial council.
Five policemen were also wounded and the Taliban seized all the weapons and ammunition from the security before reinforcements arrived, he said.
“They arrived there late, fought back and managed to get the checkpoint under control of the check point,” he added.
Earlier on Monday, the Taliban targeted a local pro-government militia in a village in northern Samangan province, killing 10 people there, including a woman, said Sediq Azizi, spokesman for the provincial governor.
Four people were also wounded in that attack, in Samangan’s Dara-I Suf district, he said.
According to Azizi, the Taliban targeted local villagers, including women and children. As the area is very remote, the villagers have their own militia to provide security for their area and defend their homes from the insurgents.
The Taliban claimed both attacks in statements to the media.
The two-day meeting in the Russian capital between the Taliban and Afghan figures, which starts Tuesday, is seen as another step in a process aimed at resolving Afghanistan’s 17-year war, one that has accelerated since the appointment last September of US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
But the meeting has sidelined Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, which has criticized the gathering.
Abdullah Abdullah, the country’s chief executive, said Monday that the Afghan government should be at the center of any peace talks, adding that Kabul “would prefer the Moscow meeting had a different shape.”
Abdullah said that Taliban were the biggest obstacle to peace, but that if the Moscow meeting creates “an opening for real peace talks, it would still be a step forward.”
The Taliban have been staging near-daily attacks, inflicting heavy casualties on the embattled Afghan army and security forces.

