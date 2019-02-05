You are here

﻿

Qatar pressured Barclays bosses to mask PM’s holdings, UK court told

Former prime minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani. (Reuters)
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
  • Prosecutors for the Serious Fraud Office present internal documents to UK court in bank funding case
  • Sheikh Hamad wanted to remain ‘under the radar,’ emails suggest
LONDON: Qatari officials put pressure on Barclays officials to mask the former prime minister of the Gulf state’s planned holding in the bank, a London court heard on Monday.

A high-profile legal case in London centers on allegations that four former executives from Barclays conspired to commit fraud by false representations when Barclays raised more than £11 billion ($14 billion) from investors in 2008.

Prosecutors allege the bankers hid from public documents around £322 million in secret fees paid to the Qatari investors as they fought to meet their tough demands.

As part of the ongoing case, prosecutors for the UK’s Serious Fraud Office on Monday presented internal emails and phone calls to the jury, The Guardian reported.

The documents detailed discussions on how Barclays might disclose Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani’s planned stake in the bank via Challenger, his British Virgin Islands (BVI)-based investment vehicle.

In a phone call played to the jury Richard Boath, the bank’s former European financial institutions boss, recalled how Sheikh Hamad told the bank’s executives that “he’d like his family to have some shares in Barclays.”

In one email, Boath said he was told that Sheikh Hamad “wants to have a very low profile” and “would prefer that HE’s BVI-based investment vehicle be our fifth investor and sign its own subscription agreement,” The Guardian reported.

In the email exchange with the Qataris’ head of legal, Ahmad Al-Sayad, Boath noted that “we would be required to disclose the identity of this vehicle,” the court heard. Al-Sayad responded that Barclays “should find a way to finesse this in order to keep HE under the radar.”
The four ex-Barclays employees have all denied the charges against them in the trail, which is expected to last up to six months.

Prosecutors have not accused Qatar or officials from that country of wrongdoing.

Topics: Qatar Barclays

Egypt’s Global Telecom in for $600m buyout

Updated 59 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt’s Global Telecom in for $600m buyout

  • Veon’s offer for the stake in Global, formerly known as Orascom, represents a 20 percent premium to its closing price on Monday and is worth $600 million
  • Veon, based in Amsterdam, operates telecommunications companies in Russia and in developing countries in Asia and North Africa
Updated 59 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

AMSTERDAM/CAIRO: Telecoms operator Veon said on Tuesday it intends to offer 5.30 Egyptian pounds ($0.3005) per share for the 42.3 percent of Cairo-listed Global Telecom Holding it does not already own.
The offer for the stake in Global, formerly known as Orascom, represents a 20 percent premium to its closing price on Monday and is worth $600 million.
Veon, based in Amsterdam, operates telecommunications companies in Russia and in developing countries in Asia and North Africa. It holds a 55.6 percent stake in Global, which operates the Djezzy network in Algeria, Mobilink in Pakistan and Sheba Telecom in Bangladesh.
Veon said in a statement it has not yet submitted the offer to Egyptian financial authorities and it would not comment further. It called off a previous attempt to buy out Global’s assets in October.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund will conduct its final review of Egypt’s three-year $12 billion loan program in June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday.
The IMF announced on Monday that it was disbursing the fifth out of six $2 billion tranches, after completing its fourth review of the program.
Foreign investors hold $13.1 billion in Egyptian treasuries, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Tuesday.
Kouchouk had last put the figure at $14 billion as of end-September, after a turbulent summer for emerging markets with weakened investor appetite.
Foreign investors bought Egyptian treasury bills and bonds worth $900 million in January, Maait said.
The average yield on bonds in the period from July until December was 18.5 percent, and the average yield on treasury bills sold in the same period was 19.5 percent, Kouchouk said.

Topics: Egypt Veon

