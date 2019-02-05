You are here

Ace Alizee has Godolphin dreaming Down Under

The four-year-old mare has impressed so far. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Godolphin have revealed plans for their new star mare Alizee after her spectacular win in the Group-2 Expressway Stakes at Rosehill at the weekend.
The four-year-old confirmed her status as the one of the leading ladies of both the Dubai-based stable and Australian racing. The win only added to the excitement surrounding Alizee, who added the Expressway victory to her Group-1 successes in the Flight Stakes and the Queen of the Turf Stakes last season.
A setback kept her out of racing, but now she is back and close to her best, and the “Boys in Blue” have revealed they have high hopes for her.
“It’s so good to see a mare of her quality come back like she has,” Godolphin trainer James Cummings said. “She’s a serious animal and to see her perform like that at weight-for-age is a big thrill.
“To see her come past horses like Trapeze Artist and Le Romain with that sort of comfort is extremely impressive.
“She has had a faultless campaign and is a serious mare. The Futurity Stakes in Melbourne looks like a great race for her. We have great expectations for her.”
The G1 Futurity will be run at Caulfield on Saturday, Feb. 23 after which Alizee is scheduled to run in the $3.6 million All Star Mile at Flemington.
Jockey Blake Shinn, who was aboard Alizee for the first time, described her as “a queen.”
“She was a pleasure to ride. It was really nothing more than  a track gallop for her out there,”  he said.
While the Dubai-based outfit is looking forward to the rest of the season in Australia, the future was not looking so rosy for leading Australian trainer Darren Weir. The 48-year-old faces a lengthy ban from racing after deciding not to contest charges of possessing devices used to deliver electric shocks to horses, officials revealed yesterday.
Weir, a veteran of the sport, is renowned for training the Prince of Penzance, which female jockey Michelle Payne rode to victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup.
He was arrested by police with two other men last week over allegations of corruption in racing before being released.
At a hearing by Racing Victoria on Monday, Weir (left) said he would not contest three charges of possessing the Taser-like “jiggers,” which are used to prompt a horse to perform better on the track.
Racing Victoria stewards said that “given the severity of the charges” against Weir, they were seeking to suspend him from training for four years.
He will be barred from entering or racing any horses as a trainer or owner until the charges are determined, Jamie Stier, Racing Victoria’s executive general manager for integrity, said in a statement.

LONDON: The winter breaks are all over, all players from the Asian Cup have returned to camp and title challenges are being scrutinized with ever more beady eyes. Here we take a look at what we learned from another packed weekend of football action in Europe.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN  ARE BEATABLE

OK, we admit this is not exactly a big thing to say just after they have been beaten — a 2-1 loss at Lyon — but with the Champions League tie against Manchester United just a week away the timing of the defeat is fairly dire. The moneybags club had not lost in Ligue 1 all season but without their talented, but tiresome, talisman Neymar they not only look beatable in Europe, but now also in France. The Champions League is the one trophy PSG want to win . That they have failed to get past the second round the past two seasons is doubtless the cause of both consternation and embarrassment in the boardroom. Next week they face a resurgent Manchester United who will fancy their chances of getting something against a side that faced Lyon without their best player and a recognized central midfielder. Based on the defeat at the weekend another early European exit is on the cards.

Misery for Mbappe after PSG lose to Lyon. (AFP) 

TOO SOON TO WRITE  OFF REAL

The Bernabeu boys are still eight points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the league table but their 3-0 victory over Alaves made it five victories in a row for the capital club. Not only that but after the defeats and soul searching of the first half of the season — one that saw the sacking of Julen Lopetegui and his replacement Santiago Solari take time to get used to life in the dugout — there is a sense that Real have turned a corner. If they beat city rivals Atletico next weekend they would go into second place in the La Liga table just in time for their Champions League clash against Ajax. After their hat-trick of successes of the past three seasons who would rule them out of producing another run at the biggest title in world football if they were to maintain current  momentum?

Looking at the past few results Real an on the up once again. (AFP)

NO CATASTROPHE FOR KLOPP JUST YET

After Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Monday social media did what it does best, sharpened the knives and went over the top in reaction to a result that although not great, was far from a disaster. It is way too early to say the Reds are bottling it. Their one-time seven-point lead over Manchester City could be completely eradicated if the Blues beat Everton tonight, but it has only just turned February and there are many twists and turns to go before the end of the season. Klopp and Co. where always likely to suffer a bad run of form and that it has come now rather than in April may ultimately be seen as no bad thing. What will worry the Liverpool boss, however, is the sight of his once imperious attack look anything but dangerous in the draws to the Hammers and Leicester. The once slick passing at pace and with purpose has gone, and added to that the dominant defense has started to look unsure of itself. There is, though, plenty of time return to wining ways and Klopp has more than enough nous to ensure they do.

It went downhill for Liverpool after Mane scored the opener against West Ham. But the tide could turn for the Reds. (AFP) 

BAYERN’S BRITTLE DEFENCE

If there is one side Liverpool might fancy playing in a bid to return to their fast-moving, slick attacking ways it could well be Bayern Munich. Who, as luck would have it, is who they are playing in next week’s Champions League. The Bavarian giants’ so-so season continued with a 3-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. Niko Kovac’s side were undone by a series of quick counter attacks of the sort Liverpool excel at. There is little doubt that Bayern will have to sort out their midfield woes — the experiment of playing Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the middle of the park was an abject failure — if they are not only to get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga, but also to avoid a lesson at the hands of Liverpool.

Muller cannot bear to look after Bayern's defeat to Bayer Leverkusen​. (AFP) 

