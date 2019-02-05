Ace Alizee has Godolphin dreaming Down Under

LONDON: Godolphin have revealed plans for their new star mare Alizee after her spectacular win in the Group-2 Expressway Stakes at Rosehill at the weekend.
The four-year-old confirmed her status as the one of the leading ladies of both the Dubai-based stable and Australian racing. The win only added to the excitement surrounding Alizee, who added the Expressway victory to her Group-1 successes in the Flight Stakes and the Queen of the Turf Stakes last season.
A setback kept her out of racing, but now she is back and close to her best, and the “Boys in Blue” have revealed they have high hopes for her.
“It’s so good to see a mare of her quality come back like she has,” Godolphin trainer James Cummings said. “She’s a serious animal and to see her perform like that at weight-for-age is a big thrill.
“To see her come past horses like Trapeze Artist and Le Romain with that sort of comfort is extremely impressive.
“She has had a faultless campaign and is a serious mare. The Futurity Stakes in Melbourne looks like a great race for her. We have great expectations for her.”
The G1 Futurity will be run at Caulfield on Saturday, Feb. 23 after which Alizee is scheduled to run in the $3.6 million All Star Mile at Flemington.
Jockey Blake Shinn, who was aboard Alizee for the first time, described her as “a queen.”
“She was a pleasure to ride. It was really nothing more than a track gallop for her out there,” he said.
While the Dubai-based outfit is looking forward to the rest of the season in Australia, the future was not looking so rosy for leading Australian trainer Darren Weir. The 48-year-old faces a lengthy ban from racing after deciding not to contest charges of possessing devices used to deliver electric shocks to horses, officials revealed yesterday.
Weir, a veteran of the sport, is renowned for training the Prince of Penzance, which female jockey Michelle Payne rode to victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup.
He was arrested by police with two other men last week over allegations of corruption in racing before being released.
At a hearing by Racing Victoria on Monday, Weir (left) said he would not contest three charges of possessing the Taser-like “jiggers,” which are used to prompt a horse to perform better on the track.
Racing Victoria stewards said that “given the severity of the charges” against Weir, they were seeking to suspend him from training for four years.
He will be barred from entering or racing any horses as a trainer or owner until the charges are determined, Jamie Stier, Racing Victoria’s executive general manager for integrity, said in a statement.
Ace Alizee has Godolphin dreaming Down Under
Ace Alizee has Godolphin dreaming Down Under
LONDON: Godolphin have revealed plans for their new star mare Alizee after her spectacular win in the Group-2 Expressway Stakes at Rosehill at the weekend.