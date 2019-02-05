You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Dr. Bader Al-Suwaidan, Director of the space institute at KSA’s KACST
﻿

FaceOf: Dr. Bader Al-Suwaidan, Director of the space institute at KSA’s KACST

Dr. Bader Al-Suwaidan
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Dr. Bader Al-Suwaidan, Director of the space institute at KSA’s KACST

  • Al-Suwaidan is also the Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1 (SGS-1) program director
  • He received his Ph.D. from the University at Buffalo in 2008
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Bader Al-Suwaidan is the director of the Space and Aeronautics Research Institute at King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST). 

Al-Suwaidan is also the Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1 (SGS-1) program director. The satellite was launched on Tuesday from the French Arianespace complex in French Guiana.

The satellite, developed by a team from KACST, will provide telecommunications capabilities, stronger internet connectivity, TV and secure communications in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

“We had a very accommodating and smooth launch campaign thanks to the team from KACST, Arabsat and Lockheed Martin. We’re ready for the launch,” Al-Suwaidan said. “We’re grateful for the collaboration and service provided by Arianespace.”

Al-Suwaidan has worked in several positions at KACST for more than 18 years, since 2000. Previously, he was the supervisor of the National Satellite Technology Center at the Space and Aeronautics Research Institute of KACST. 

He received his Ph.D. from the University at Buffalo in 2008. He then rejoined KACST as an assistant research professor at the National Satellite Technology Center.

He was a visiting researcher at Stanford University, working on GP-B data analysis and the MGRS project with KACST-Stanford Center of Excellence between 2009 and 2011. 

Al-Suwaidan became the director of the National Satellite Technology Center in 2013.

In 2014, he became the deputy director for scientific affairs at the Space and Aeronautic Research Institute before his promotion to director of the institute.

KACST leads the national strategy of localizing the satellite industry. It is a primary provider of satellite-related services to other government agencies in the Kingdom. It has carried out numerous programs to manufacture satellites locally and to oversee major national satellites programs in collaboration with end-user organizations.

Topics: FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf:  Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel is chairman and CEO at Abdul Latif Jameel Co. Ltd. 

Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. (SPA)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
0

Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

  • Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Women can now be admitted and registered at the rank of private at the Women’s Security Training Institute at King Fahd Security College.
The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. Applications will be received from 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom. They should have a good reputation and conduct, and have no criminal convictions.
They should not have previously been appointed to a civilian job or posts subject to the military service system, and should not have been disqualified by a military institute.
Applicants should hold an independent, valid national identity card, according to which they must have been at least 21 years old and not older than 35 at the time of application.
They should pass a medical exam, interview, written tests and all admission stages determined by the college.
Applicants’ height should not be less than 160 cm, and should be proportional to weight according to medical regulations. AN Riyadh

Topics: Saudi women saudi youth

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women attend special abilities event
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women’s social enterprise protects Syrian refugees from hunger, thirst and loneliness

Latest updates

Nobel prize winner accused of sexual assault
0
Concept boutique Homegrown Market celebrates fifth anniversary
0
Tobacco farmer’s son endorses smoking ban in most workplaces
0
Catholics flock to pope’s historic mass in UAE
0
US sends aid to Colombia-Venezuela border; Maduro rejects help
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.