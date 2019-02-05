You are here

Saudi Shoura Council asks investment authority to outline criteria

The Shoura Council in session under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Shoura Council asks investment authority to outline criteria

  • The council advised that the capital should not be less than a certain limit and be helpful in bringing high-end technology to KSA
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: The Shoura Council on Tuesday asked the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) to fix clear criteria for establishments licensed for the evaluation of foreign investment.

The council, during the ordinary session, advised that the capital should not be less than a certain limit and be helpful in bringing high-end technology to Saudi Arabia to create suitable jobs for citizens.

It further advised the authority to evaluate these investments to meet the criteria.

It also approved a memorandum of understanding on patent registration between the Saudi Patent Office and the US Patent and Trademark Office. 

Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. (SPA)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

  • Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Women can now be admitted and registered at the rank of private at the Women’s Security Training Institute at King Fahd Security College.
The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. Applications will be received from 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom. They should have a good reputation and conduct, and have no criminal convictions.
They should not have previously been appointed to a civilian job or posts subject to the military service system, and should not have been disqualified by a military institute.
Applicants should hold an independent, valid national identity card, according to which they must have been at least 21 years old and not older than 35 at the time of application.
They should pass a medical exam, interview, written tests and all admission stages determined by the college.
Applicants’ height should not be less than 160 cm, and should be proportional to weight according to medical regulations. AN Riyadh

