Saudi Shoura Council asks investment authority to outline criteria

RIYADH: The Shoura Council on Tuesday asked the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) to fix clear criteria for establishments licensed for the evaluation of foreign investment.

The council, during the ordinary session, advised that the capital should not be less than a certain limit and be helpful in bringing high-end technology to Saudi Arabia to create suitable jobs for citizens.

It further advised the authority to evaluate these investments to meet the criteria.

It also approved a memorandum of understanding on patent registration between the Saudi Patent Office and the US Patent and Trademark Office.