Employers hiring illegal workers facing prison, ban in Saudi Arabia

Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

JEDDAH: Women can now be admitted and registered at the rank of private at the Women’s Security Training Institute at King Fahd Security College.

The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. Applications will be received from 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom. They should have a good reputation and conduct, and have no criminal convictions.

They should not have previously been appointed to a civilian job or posts subject to the military service system, and should not have been disqualified by a military institute.

Applicants should hold an independent, valid national identity card, according to which they must have been at least 21 years old and not older than 35 at the time of application.

They should pass a medical exam, interview, written tests and all admission stages determined by the college.

Applicants’ height should not be less than 160 cm, and should be proportional to weight according to medical regulations. AN Riyadh