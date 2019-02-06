You are here

Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. (SPA)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

  • Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Women can now be admitted and registered at the rank of private at the Women’s Security Training Institute at King Fahd Security College.
The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. Applications will be received from 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom. They should have a good reputation and conduct, and have no criminal convictions.
They should not have previously been appointed to a civilian job or posts subject to the military service system, and should not have been disqualified by a military institute.
Applicants should hold an independent, valid national identity card, according to which they must have been at least 21 years old and not older than 35 at the time of application.
They should pass a medical exam, interview, written tests and all admission stages determined by the college.
Applicants’ height should not be less than 160 cm, and should be proportional to weight according to medical regulations. AN Riyadh

Employers hiring illegal workers facing prison, ban in Saudi Arabia

A prison sentence of up to one year will be applied for those in charge of the violation, with the possibility of deportation if the manager is an expatriate. (Supplied)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
Employers hiring illegal workers facing prison, ban in Saudi Arabia

  • The directorate also called on the owners of establishments not to hire workers breaching Saudi residence, employment and border security rules
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Employers hiring workers living illegally in Saudi Arabia have been warned they could face prison, fines and a recruitment ban.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports has announced that anyone found to be employing, transporting, or sheltering people in breach of the Kingdom’s residence, labor and border regulations, could be jailed for up to six months and fined a maximum SR100,000 ($27,000).
If the violator is an expatriate, they will be deported, and fines will vary accordingly, the directorate said.
Individuals entering the Kingdom on a visitor pass have been urged not to stay in the country beyond their visa expiry date.
The directorate also called on the owners of establishments not to hire workers breaching Saudi residence, employment and border security rules. Those who do will be fined SR100,000 and banned from hiring expatriates for up to five years. A prison sentence of up to one year will be applied for those in charge of the violation, with the possibility of deportation if the manager is an expatriate.
More than 2.54 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup.

