Concept boutique Homegrown Market celebrates fifth anniversary

Updated 06 February 2019
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

JEDDAH: It was high-fives all round on Monday as the popular Jeddah-based concept boutique, Homegrown Market, celebrated its fifth anniversary.
A platform for local and Middle-Eastern creative talent, Homegrown Market offers consumers an original and diverse multi-brand shopping experience. 
Managing director, Tamara Abukhadra, spoke to Arab News reflecting on the vision of Homegrown Market's role in promoting an entrepreneurial society. “Firstly, I would like to thank customers for shopping local.” she said. “Homegrown's growth is a representation of our growing creative talent. In marking our fifth anniversary, we are not just celebrating Homegrown Market as a marketplace; It is a celebration of the concept and our amazing local talent. We started five years ago with about 15 designers, and now we have more than 100. Four of our designers have even opened their own flagship stores such as Badawiah, Sinless, Yataghan, and Orange Blossom.”
Abukhadra thanked customers for contributing to the business success story by shopping local.
Launched in 2014, Homegrown Market gives creative entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase and sell their products without having to organize and foot the substantial costs of having their own retail establishment.
“Homegrown Market is serviced retail,” Abukhadra said. “The designers drop off their products with us, and we take care of sales. Everything from providing sales assistants and handling money exchange, to producing sales reports. This allows them (the designers) to focus on the creative process and to learn about market trends and consumer behavior.”
In addition to housing emerging fashion, art, and lifestyle brands, Homegrown Market offers shoppers the chance to buy stationery items, hand-crafted accessories, and culinary creations. “They are not just shopping a product, but months of hard work, sweat, trial and error that has turned into a success,” added Abukhadra.
Homegrown Market’s fashion brands include Moja Majka, Lasuna, Nasiba Hafiz, Mansoojat, Rouba Dayani, Abaya Factory, Qumasha, Rotana, Thaa, and Nouf Fetaihi. 
Among the accessory brands are Min Maadan Alensan, Azha, Alhassan caps, Adios Amor, and Mine bags, with beauty and jewelry covered by names such as Diggn’It, Rose and Amber, Sepale, Lilian Ismail, Haneen Saber, and Shaima.
Homeware, food and beverage brands include Chocolate Couture, Manzil Bazar, Cleanse and Glow, Nawami, Haya Sawan granola, Goin’ Nuts, and Ms. Moh.
The anniversary celebrations were held in-store and featured an array of artistic activities.
Saudi artist Abdullah Qandeel staged a live art display during which he painted a series of original prints, while another painter from the Kingdom, Rex Chouk, launched an exhibition of his works.
Some of the many Homegrown Market shoppers who attended the event in Jeddah, won gifts and prizes from local businesses. Design Magazine, Saudi Arabia’s first design networking publication, crafted a human-sized acrylic magazine cover for visitors to pose and take photos with.
“Successful local brands inspire the youth to be creative,” Abukhadra said. “I have noticed that creative entrepreneurs are starting to experiment and create brands at a much younger age. They are also reaching out to established brands for advice and even collaborations.
“Brands used to adopt a competitive attitude, but today there is more of an innovative and collaborative spirit. This is what we have been trying to create and maintain at Homegrown,” she added.
 

This year’s HVACR Expo Saudi has transformed Riyadh into a hub for the HVACR sector in the Middle East by bringing together several local, regional and international suppliers and manufacturers to support the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030, organizers of the exhibition said.

According to the HVACR Expo’s report, the projected annual compound growth rate will peak at 13.11 percent by 2020, while the share of the Saudi market is projected to be 2 percent of the entire global market share. 

More than 85 suppliers of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration products participated in the fourth edition of the exhibition, which took place recently. The event hosted industry leaders from 14 countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, China, Italy, the US, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, Egypt, France, Belgium, South Korea and the UK — to showcase the industry’s most innovative solutions.

The HVACR Expo 2019 came with the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Saudi Council of Engineers, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, and the GCC Standardization Organization. The expected number of visitors at the exhibition was more than 6,500 visitors.

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) showcased its latest innovations, including: YORK’s magnetic-bearing chiller, SABROE industrial refrigeration chillers and YORK’s Japanese-made variable refrigerant flow systems (VRF). Additionally, the company exhibited chiller plant controls solutions and the building management system (BMS).

In line with its commitment to the localization of manufacturing, the company offered several of its Saudi-made products, manufactured at YORK’s factory in Jeddah. This included the multi-fan air handling units and the fan coil units, which are considered to be the optimum solution to ensure indoor air quality and purity in different facilities, especially in the health care and hospitality sectors. 

CEO of Al-Salem Johnson Controls Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh said that such exhibitions are an opportunity to introduce the latest HVACR solutions and systems, which will contribute to reducing energy consumption, while increasing cooling and operational efficiency. 

“Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) is keen to play a leading role in achieving the Kingdom’s vision of a sustainable economy and diversification of its resources, and is seeking to harness its vast expertise in creating intelligent solutions for heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration,” Al-Shaikh said. 

He highlighted the importance of supporting the localization of manufacturing, pointing out the company’s efforts to transfer the latest HVACR technologies for local manufacturing, while maintaining the specifications, quality and standards set by YORK International. 

The locally manufactured products are not only distributed in the Saudi market, but a wide range of the products are exported to the GCC, Asian and African markets.

