Concept boutique Homegrown Market celebrates fifth anniversary

Saudi HVACR sector growth in line with Vision 2030

This year’s HVACR Expo Saudi has transformed Riyadh into a hub for the HVACR sector in the Middle East by bringing together several local, regional and international suppliers and manufacturers to support the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030, organizers of the exhibition said.

According to the HVACR Expo’s report, the projected annual compound growth rate will peak at 13.11 percent by 2020, while the share of the Saudi market is projected to be 2 percent of the entire global market share.

More than 85 suppliers of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration products participated in the fourth edition of the exhibition, which took place recently. The event hosted industry leaders from 14 countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, China, Italy, the US, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, Egypt, France, Belgium, South Korea and the UK — to showcase the industry’s most innovative solutions.

The HVACR Expo 2019 came with the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Saudi Council of Engineers, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, and the GCC Standardization Organization. The expected number of visitors at the exhibition was more than 6,500 visitors.

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) showcased its latest innovations, including: YORK’s magnetic-bearing chiller, SABROE industrial refrigeration chillers and YORK’s Japanese-made variable refrigerant flow systems (VRF). Additionally, the company exhibited chiller plant controls solutions and the building management system (BMS).

In line with its commitment to the localization of manufacturing, the company offered several of its Saudi-made products, manufactured at YORK’s factory in Jeddah. This included the multi-fan air handling units and the fan coil units, which are considered to be the optimum solution to ensure indoor air quality and purity in different facilities, especially in the health care and hospitality sectors.

CEO of Al-Salem Johnson Controls Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh said that such exhibitions are an opportunity to introduce the latest HVACR solutions and systems, which will contribute to reducing energy consumption, while increasing cooling and operational efficiency.

“Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) is keen to play a leading role in achieving the Kingdom’s vision of a sustainable economy and diversification of its resources, and is seeking to harness its vast expertise in creating intelligent solutions for heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration,” Al-Shaikh said.

He highlighted the importance of supporting the localization of manufacturing, pointing out the company’s efforts to transfer the latest HVACR technologies for local manufacturing, while maintaining the specifications, quality and standards set by YORK International.

The locally manufactured products are not only distributed in the Saudi market, but a wide range of the products are exported to the GCC, Asian and African markets.