You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani PM orders probe into attack on Hindu temple
﻿

Pakistani PM orders probe into attack on Hindu temple

Imran Khan said the government of southern Sindh province “must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators.” (File/AFP)
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
0

Pakistani PM orders probe into attack on Hindu temple

Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation into this week's attack on a Hindu temple in the southern town of Kumb, where assailants set fire to statues and holy books of the Hindu minority before fleeing.
Khan went on Twitter Tuesday night, saying the government of southern Sindh province "must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators" of the attack, which was against the teachings of Quran, Islam's holy book.
According to local police, they continued a hunt Wednesday to trace and arrest those involved in the attack.
No one has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, which was condemned by Hindus as well as local Muslims.
Hindu are a tiny minority in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, and attacks on their worship places are rare.

Australia revokes visa of prominent Chinese businessman

Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

Australia revokes visa of prominent Chinese businessman

  • The government rejected his application for citizenship and revoked his visa while he was overseas
  • Huang has in recent years emerged as one of Australia’s biggest political donors
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: Australia has revoked the residence visa of a prominent Chinese businessman and political donor who has in the past been linked to a row about the promotion of Chinese interests, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Huang Xiangmo is unable to return to his Sydney home after the government rejected his application for citizenship and revoked his visa while he was overseas, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
The newspaper did not report a reason for the decision but it cited the Ministry for Home Affairs, which oversees visa applications, as saying Huang was “unfit” for residency.
A ministry representative declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Minister for Immigration David Coleman also declined to comment.
The report comes as Australia and China seek to repair ties that have been strained since 2017, when Australia accused China of meddling in its domestic affairs. China denied doing so.
Huang, who founded the Chinese property developer Yuhu, was not available for comment. The newspaper said he went to Thailand last month and it was not clear where he was on Wednesday.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), citing unidentified sources, said Huang would not be allowed to re-enter Australia.
Huang has in recent years emerged as one of Australia’s biggest political donors.
He rose to prominence after an influential opposition lawmaker was in 2017 forced to resign after allegations emerged that he was linked to Chinese-aligned interests.
The opposition member, Sam Dastyari, sought to encourage a senior politician not to meet a Chinese pro-democracy activist opposed to Beijing’s rule in Hong Kong in 2015.
Dastyari was also recorded as warning Huang that his phone may be tapped.
Dastyari also appeared on a video tape, standing next to Huang, appearing to endorse China’s contentious expansion in disputed areas of the South China Sea, against his party’s platform.
Australia, despite moving to repair its relationship with, China, has passed a series of tough new bills that are designed to limit offshore influence, legislation widely seen as aimed at China.
In 2018, Huang paid nearly A$1 billion ($715 million) for two Australian projects owned by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, asked about the newspaper report, said she “understood that a high-profile individual” had had their visa canceled.
“I don’t expect it to be the subject of a bilateral discussion,” Payne told the ABC when asked if she feared the issue would have an impact on relations with China.
“We have a good relationship with mutual respect.”

Topics: Australia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Australia’s largest banks may face prosecution after probe
0
World
Military steps in as Australia tackles ‘once-in-a-century’ floods

Latest updates

The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February
0
Pakistani PM orders probe into attack on Hindu temple
0
Greece’s Tsipras visits Hagia Sophia on trip to boost Turkey ties
0
Australia revokes visa of prominent Chinese businessman
0
Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.