You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar parliament approves panel to discuss constitution despite military protest
﻿

Myanmar parliament approves panel to discuss constitution despite military protest

The country’s 2008 Constitution was written to ensure that the country’s military retains major influence over government, including veto power over changes in constitutional law. (AP)
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

Myanmar parliament approves panel to discuss constitution despite military protest

  • 414 out of 611 voting lawmakers were in favor of setting up the committee
  • The move comes as both civilian and military leaders face growing international pressure over an army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

YANGON: Myanmar’s parliament on Wednesday voted to set up a committee to discuss amending the country’s constitution, despite objections by military-aligned lawmakers against a move that is likely to challenge the army’s power.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) submitted an “emergency proposal” last week aimed at amending parts of the military-drafted 2008 constitution that the party deems undemocratic.
It was the Nobel laureate’s biggest challenge to the military’s power in nearly three years, and sparked a protest in the legislature from green-glad army appointees, who stood in silence for several minutes to show their opposition. The move comes as both civilian and military leaders face growing international pressure over an army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in 2017 that sent about 730,000 people fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh.
In a vote among members of both houses of parliament, 414 out of 611 voting lawmakers were in favor of setting up the committee.
Suu Kyi’s party commands a large majority in the combined Union Parliament.
“Representatives from political parties and military lawmakers will be involved proportionally,” speaker T Khun Myat told the house, announcing that deputy speaker Tun Tun Hein, an NLD lawmaker, would chair the new committee.
The constitution guarantees the army a quarter of seats in parliament, as well as control of key ministries. Change to the charter needs a vote of more than 75 percent of members, giving the military an effective veto.
Debating the proposal in parliament on Tuesday, NLD lawmakers said there was public support for amending the charter and that the new committee would allow all parties to have a say.
MPs from the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said the proposal was not in line with the section of the constitution on amendments.
“We don’t oppose constitutional amendment,” said USDP lawmaker Thaung Aye. “Suitable sections of the constitution should be amended in the interests of the people at a suitable time. However, it must be in line with the law.”
The constitution also blocks Suu Kyi from becoming president, with a prohibition on presidential candidates with foreign spouses or children. Suu Kyi had two sons with her late British academic husband, Michael Aris.
The NLD has not said what provisions of the constitution it might seek to reform. In the past, some members of the party have called for change to Article 436, which governs amending the charter.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

0
Media
Facebook targets ‘dangerous’ armed groups in latest Myanmar bans
0
World
Human Rights Watch says Myanmar government using ‘abusive laws’ to punish critics

Trump to meet North Korean leader Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
Updated 06 February 2019
AP
0

Trump to meet North Korean leader Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam

  • "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," Trump said in his annual State of the Union address to Congress
Updated 06 February 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will hold a two-day summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam to continue his efforts to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.
Trump has said his outreach to Kim and their first meeting last June in Singapore opened a path to peace. But there is not yet a concrete plan for how denuclearization could be implemented.
Denuclearizing North Korea is something that has eluded the US for more than two decades, since it was first learned that North Korea was close to acquiring the means for nuclear weapons.
“As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Trump said in remarks prepared for his State of the Union address.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress last week that US intelligence officials do not believe Kim will eliminate his nuclear weapons or the capacity to build more because he believes they are key to the survival of the regime. Satellite video taken since the June summit has indicated North Korea is continuing to produce nuclear materials at its weapons factories.
Last year, North Korea released American detainees, suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and dismantled a nuclear test site and parts of a rocket launch facility without the presence of outside experts.
It has repeatedly demanded that the United States reciprocate with measures such as sanctions relief, but Washington has called for North Korea to take steps such as providing a detailed account of its nuclear and missile facilities that would be inspected and dismantled under a potential deal.
At the second Trump-Kim summit, some experts say North Korea is likely to seek to trade the destruction of its main Yongbyon nuclear complex for a US promise to formally declare the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, open a liaison office in Pyongyang and allow the North to resume some lucrative economic projects with South Korea.
“Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months,” Trump said. “If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea.
“Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one,” he said in announcing their second meeting.
Stephen Biegun, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s special representative for North Korea, is hopeful, but acknowledges that many issues make it especially complicated for the two countries to “embark on a diplomatic initiative of this magnitude.” Biegun was in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
The Vietnamese city where the two leaders will meet was not announced. The country, however, is keen to project itself on the world stage. It is a single-party communist state that boasts of tight political control and a tough security apparatus similar to Singapore’s.
Where Singapore leans West, generally appreciative of US influence in Asia, Vietnam leans East. Even with its edgy relationship with China, it has a long fraternal history with Asia’s communist states. This is friendly ground for Kim and closer than Singapore.
On a related issue, the State Department said this week that the US and South Korea have reached a tentative agreement on sharing the costs of keeping 28,500 American troops in South Korea, but no final deal has been signed to replace the existing agreement, which expired at the end of 2018. South Korea pays more than $800 million a year, but Trump has demanded that Seoul pay 50 percent more.
News that a tentative agreement has been reached offers relief to those who worried Trump would use the lack of a deal as a reason to pull US troops out of South Korea as part of negotiations with Kim. North Korea has claimed that the presence of American troops in the South is proof that the US has hostile intentions in the region.
Trump said after his first meeting with Kim in June that while he’d like to bring troops home, “that’s not part of the equation right now.”

Topics: Donald Trump Kim Jong Un North Korea

Related

0
World
US president delivers State of Union address
0
World
US president invites bullied boy named Trump to annual speech

Latest updates

Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution
0
Myanmar parliament approves panel to discuss constitution despite military protest
0
Japan stops journalist going to Yemen
0
Trump to meet North Korean leader Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam
0
US supports “dictators, butchers and extremists” in Middle East: Iran
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.