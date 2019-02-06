You are here

  • Home
  • Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution
﻿

Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution

Iranian protesters demonstrate against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in Tehran, Iran. Forty years ago, Iran's ruling shah left his nation for the last time and an Islamic Revolution overthrew the vestiges of his caretaker government. (AP)
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AP
0

Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution

  • The surviving inmates who suffered torture at the hands of the country's police and dreaded SAVAK intelligence service still bear both visible and hidden scars
  • SAVAK, created with the help of the CIA and Israel's Mossad, initially targeted communists and leftists in the wake of the 1953 CIA-backed coup that overthrew elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AP
0

TEHRAN: The halls of the former prison in the heart of Iran's capital now are hushed, befitting the sounds of the museum that it has become. Wax mannequins silently portray the horrific acts of torture that once were carried out within its walls.
But the surviving inmates still remember the screams.
Exhibits in the former Anti-Sabotage Joint Committee Prison that was run under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi include a frightened man trapped in a small metal cage as a cigarette-smoking interrogator shouts above him.
In a circular courtyard, a snarling interrogator is depicted forcing a prisoner's head under water while another inmate above hangs from his wrists.
As Iran this month marks the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution and the overthrow of the shah, the surviving inmates who suffered torture at the hands of the country's police and dreaded SAVAK intelligence service still bear both visible and hidden scars. Even today, United Nations investigators and rights group say Iran tortures and arbitrarily detains prisoners.
"We are far from where we must be as far as the justice is concerned," said Ahmad Sheikhi, a 63-year-old former revolutionary once tortured at the prison. "Justice has yet to be spread in the society, and we are definitely very far from the sacred goals of the martyrs and their imam," Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The SAVAK, a Farsi acronym for the Organization of Intelligence and Security of the Nation, was formed in 1957. The agency, created with the help of the CIA and Israel's Mossad, initially targeted communists and leftists in the wake of the 1953 CIA-backed coup that overthrew elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh.
Over time, however, its scope was widened drastically. Torture became widespread, as shown in the museum's exhibits. Interrogators all wear ties, a nod to their Western connections. Portraits of the shah, Queen Farah and his son, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who now lives in exile in the US, hang above one torture scene.
"Following the coup, the shah's regime sank into a legitimacy crisis and it failed to get rid of the crisis until the end of its life," said Hashem Aghajari, who teaches history at Tehran's Tarbiat Modares University. "The coup mobilized all progressive political forces against the regime."
Sheikhi walked with Associated Press journalists through the prison that once held him, built in the 1930s by German engineers. Black-and-white photographs of its 8,500 prisoners from over the years line the walls. They include current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the late President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.
Sheikhi, then 19, spent about three months in the prison and 11 months in another after being detained for distributing anti-shah statements from Khomeini, then in exile.
"Four times I was tortured in two consecutive days, every time about 10 minutes," he recounted. "They used electric cables and wires for flogging my (feet) while I was blindfolded. The first hit was very effective; you felt your heart and brain were exploding."
Even more frightening was the torture device interrogators and prisoners referred to as the Apollo, named after the US lunar program. Those tortured sat in a chair and had a metal bucket strapped over their head, like a space helmet, that intensified their screams.
"They put my fingers and toes between the jaws of the vises firmly, whipped the soles of my feet with cables and put a metal bucket over head," Sheikhi said. "My own cries would twirl around inside the bucket and made me delirious and gave me headaches. They would hit the bucket with those cables as well."
Ezzat Shahi, another former prisoner who planted bombs targeting state buildings, recounted having pins hammered under his nails that would be heated by candles.
"Hanging from the wrists while your hands were handcuffed crossed behind was the most intolerable torture," Shahi said.
The horror of the torture shocked 20-year-old museumgoer Ameneh Khavari.
"I did not know that the torture might have been this agonizing, such as with the metal cage torture device," she said. "I had known that there was torture then from movies about the pre-revolution times, but would not have imagined that they looked like this."
As the revolution took hold, protesters overran the prison. Then Iran's Islamic government began using it as a prison as well, calling it Tohid. Human Rights Watch has accused Iran of using both Tohid and Evin prisons for detaining political prisoners. Tohid, then run by Iran's Intelligence Ministry, closed in 2000 under reformist President Mohammad Khatami after lawmakers sought to close prisons not under the control of the judiciary.
Today, Iran's government faces widespread international criticism from the UN and others over its detention of activists and those with ties to the West.
"Iranian authorities use vaguely worded and overly broad national security-related charges to criminalize peaceful or legitimate activities in defense of human rights," according to a report released in March 2018 by the office of the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Iran.
Iran has criticized the UN's creation of the special rapporteur's position and called its findings "psychological and propagandist pressures."
A series of Westerners, including Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, were held at Evin Prison. Rezaian is suing Iran in US federal court over his detention, alleging he faced such "physical mistreatment and severe psychological abuse in Evin Prison that he will never be the same."
Since the revolution, several former prisons from the shah's time have closed, becoming museums and shopping malls, although new ones were built. A former mayor of Tehran even planned to make Evin Prison a park at one point. Funding never came through, however, and the site remains a prison today.

Topics: Iran iran revolution

Related

Breaking News 0
Middle-East
Arab Coalition says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Yemen
0
Middle-East
7 Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack in Iraq

Slain Iraqi novelist criticized foreign meddling, militias

Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
AP
0

Slain Iraqi novelist criticized foreign meddling, militias

  • Mashzoub's killing was the latest in a spate of assassinations targeting prominent figures in Iraq
  • Iraq is still recovering from its bloody fight against the Daesh group, and riots have repeatedly broken out in the south
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi novelist Alaa Mashzoub was a secular civil society activist who used his bike to get around Karbala's infamous traffic and road closures. He was also an outspoken critic of foreign interference in Iraq and political meddling by powerful Iran-backed militias.
On Saturday, Mashzoub was gunned down in the Shiite holy city by unknown assailants who silenced him with 13 bullets as he rode his bicycle home for the last time.
Mashzoub's killing was the latest in a spate of assassinations targeting prominent figures in Iraq, including several activists linked to the protest movement in the southern city of Basra as well as a former beauty queen and social media celebrity. The killings have raised fears of a return to the kind of attacks on prominent figures that plagued the country at the height of its sectarian strife.
"They killed us by killing Alaa, but we'll keep him alive through his pen," Qassim Mashzoub, Alaa's brother, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Iraq is still recovering from its bloody fight against the Daesh group, and riots have repeatedly broken out in the south over the authorities' failure to provide basic services.
No group has claimed responsibility for killing Mashzoub or the other victims, but suspicion in some of the cases has fallen on Shiite militias, some of them backed by Iran, collectively known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Alaa Mashzoub, 51, was father to three boys and a girl. He has 20 published books, including several novels and short story collections that won local and regional awards. He wrote extensively about Karbala's history and culture, and about Iraq's once-thriving Jewish minority.
"In his writings, he spoke out against corruption and criticized neighboring countries for their intervention in Iraqi affairs. Everyone knows Iran and Turkey are present in Iraq, this is not a secret," said his brother.
The US Embassy in Iraq offered its condolences to Mashzoub's family and friends, calling it a "senseless act of violence."
While the motive for Mashzoub's killing is not known, Qassim Mashzoub and others on social media speculate that a Facebook post, in which Mashzoub spoke about the late supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, may have been the trigger for his killing. In the posting, Mashzoub wrote about the street in Karbala where Khomeini lived for nearly 13 years before he traveled to France, criticizing the Iranian leader for then turning against the country that hosted him for so long.
"I expect that those who assassinated him are the militias who did not appreciate Alaa's writings," Qassim said. He added that a week before he died, Alaa told his family he felt he was being monitored and expressed concern that he would be killed.
On Saturday evening, Alaa Mashzoub attended an event at a local cultural center during which attendees were discussing the Iraqi soccer team's performance at Asian Cup games in the United Arab Emirates. Nawfal al-Hamadani, a member of the city's union of writers, said Alaa left early, saying he wanted to get home. He rode his bicycle and headed in that direction.
A short while later, he was intercepted by a gunman on a motorcycle who shot him at first from behind, knocking him from his bike. The gunmen then shot him 12 more times, killing him instantly, according to his brother.
The killing shocked many in Iraq and triggered criticism of security forces for failing to protect people. "We will uncover the perpetrators before the government does," Qassim said.
None of the assailants in last year's assassinations have been apprehended by security forces.
On Sept. 25, a gunman killed Soad al-Ali, a prominent activist in Basra who had organized protests demanding better services and jobs and decried the growing influence of Iran-backed Shiite militias in the area. Former beauty queen and social media star Tara Fares, 22, was murdered a few days later — shot and killed at the wheel of her car on a busy Baghdad street during the day. Two well-known female beauty experts were also killed last year.
The militias were integral to Iraq's war against the Islamic State group in the past few years, but with the war declared won late last year, attention has turned to Iraq's high unemployment and decaying infrastructure. Many now resent the militias for what they see as rampant corruption and meddling.
On Sunday, Mashzoub's coffin, draped in an Iraqi flag, was carried by colleagues along a main road in Karbala, amid calls of Allahu Akbar, or God is Greatest.
"The cultural scene has lost one of its special authors and creators," Iraq's Culture and Tourism Minister Abdul Amir al-Hamdani said in a statement on Sunday.
PEN America said Monday that the assassination of Mashzoub is a "horrific attack on creative expression in Iraq."
"Holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable is of paramount importance in preserving freedom of expression and a vibrant cultural and civic life in Iraq," it said in a statement.

Topics: Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
US general in Middle East: Daesh hold in Syria, Iraq on verge of collapse
0
Middle-East
Photographers in Iraq’s Mosul snap dark days, bright futures

Latest updates

R. Kelly plans tour of Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand
0
Russian foreign minister says Russia will exit intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty
0
Slain Iraqi novelist criticized foreign meddling, militias
0
The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February
0
Pakistani PM orders probe into attack on Hindu temple
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.