The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February

DUBAI: Dubai’s artsy Cinema Akil , located in the Alserkal district, has a thought-provoking selection of films on show this February.



‘The Council’ — Jordan

This documentary follows a student council election in a Palestinian primary school in Jordan where the students are keen to establish a “majlis” system that addresses inter-student and student-teacher relationships.

‘Photocopy’ — Egypt

A film about a retired man in Cairo who begins to learn about the extinction of dinosaurs, which sets off a series of life changing events.

‘Good Morning’ — Lebanon

A former security general and a former doctor, both in their 80s, go to the same coffee shop every day to play crossword puzzles to avoid losing their memories to Alzheimer’s disease.

‘Wajib’ — Palestine

A father and his estranged son come together to deliver his daughter’s wedding invitations to each guest as per Palestinian custom. As the pair spend the day together, details of their relationship come to light.

‘Girls of the Sun’ — France

A movie about a Kurdish female battalion that prepares to take back their town from extremists.

‘Screwdriver’ — Palestine

After more than a decade in an Israeli jail, Ziad does not recognize the world around him in this somber film.