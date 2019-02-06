You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February
﻿

The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February

What’s screening at Cinema Akil in February. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February

Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Dubai’s artsy Cinema Akil , located in the Alserkal district, has a thought-provoking selection of films on show this February.

‘The Council’ Jordan
This documentary follows a student council election in a Palestinian primary school in Jordan where the students are keen to establish a “majlis” system that addresses inter-student and student-teacher relationships.

‘Photocopy’Egypt
A film about a retired man in Cairo who begins to learn about the extinction of dinosaurs, which sets off a series of life changing events.

‘Good Morning’Lebanon
A former security general and a former doctor, both in their 80s, go to the same coffee shop every day to play crossword puzzles to avoid losing their memories to Alzheimer’s disease.

‘Wajib’ Palestine
A father and his estranged son come together to deliver his daughter’s wedding invitations to each guest as per Palestinian custom. As the pair spend the day together, details of their relationship come to light.

‘Girls of the Sun’France
A movie about a Kurdish female battalion that prepares to take back their town from extremists.

‘Screwdriver’ Palestine
After more than a decade in an Israeli jail, Ziad does not recognize the world around him in this somber film.

 

Topics: Movies film cinema

Related

0
Art & Culture
The Six: European Film Festival in Lebanon
0
Art & Culture
The Six: Sharjah Film Platform set to screen boundary-pushing movies

Film Review: Painting emotional picture of artist Van Gogh’s fractured mind

Updated 06 February 2019
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

Film Review: Painting emotional picture of artist Van Gogh’s fractured mind

  • The movie follows the Dutch artist’s battle with his mental health as he struggles to sell his works or art while living in the rural French town of Arles
  • Probably the best aspect of the film – now screening at the artsy Cinema Akil, in Dubai – is the direction and cinematography
Updated 06 February 2019
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

DUBAI: American director Julian Schnabel’s latest film “At Eternity’s Gate,” gives a unique insight into the fractured mind of painter Vincent Van Gogh during the final years of his life.
The movie follows the Dutch artist’s battle with his mental health as he struggles to sell his works or art while living in the rural French town of Arles.
Willem Dafoe superbly portrays the post-impressionist painter’s broken character as he gradually loses his grip on reality. The actor’s Oscar nomination for the role was clearly well-deserved.
The ever-charismatic Oscar Isaac co-stars as French artist Paul Gauguin, his customary carefree bravado providing the perfect foil and comic relief for the dramatic Dafoe.
Probably the best aspect of the film – now screening at the artsy Cinema Akil, in Dubai – is the direction and cinematography. Apart from the stunning landscapes and wide shots, Schnabel’s unconventional filming methods cleverly take the viewer on a trip into Van Gogh’s mind.
Using a hand-held, shaky camera technique to illustrate the instability of the artist’s mental state, Schnabel forces viewers to both wince at and empathize with Van Gogh.
As his journey moves forward, the screen noticeably splits into a clear top and a blurry unfocused bottom, as if the camera lens cracked midway through filming, the effect giving a disturbing insight into Van Gogh’s confused and diminishing outlook on life.
The movie title itself is the main theme of the film, as his paintings capture scenes and keep them alive for eternity. Van Gogh – as if knowing his fate – begins to reflect upon his life and mortality after struggling to get the appreciation his work deserves. Some critics of the day even described his paintings as “unpleasant.”
Beautifully shot, directed and acted, Van Gogh’s struggle with his mental health and the outside world can be summed up through the intense, emotional monologues that are sprinkled throughout the movie. One line stands out: “There’s something inside me, I don’t know what it is. What I see nobody else sees…I wanted so much to share what I see. Now I just think about my relationship to eternity.”

Topics: at eternity's gate Vincent Van Gogh willem dafoe oscars 2019

Related

0
Art & Culture
Film Review: ‘Sofia’ — a damsel in distress and a selfish solution
0
Art & Culture
Film Review: ‘Why Cheat India’ is a rocky ride to the murky side of education

Latest updates

R. Kelly plans tour of Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand
0
Russian foreign minister says Russia will exit intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty
0
Slain Iraqi novelist criticized foreign meddling, militias
0
The Six: What’s screening at Dubai’s Cinema Akil in February
0
Pakistani PM orders probe into attack on Hindu temple
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.