﻿

Pope: My UAE trip wrote new page in Christian-Islam history

While in Abu Dhabi, Francis signed a document with the grand imam of Al-Azhar condemning religiously motivated and other violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 February 2019
AP
Updated 06 February 2019
AP

  • Pope Francis visited the UAE on Feb. 3 to 5
  • Francis described his encounter with leaders of Islam as a counterpoint to the “strong temptation” to contend there’s a current clash between Christian and Islamic civilizations
Updated 06 February 2019
AP
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis says his pilgrimage this week to the United Arab Emirates wrote a “new page in history of the dialogue between Christianity and Islam” and in promoting world peace based on brotherhood.
Telling pilgrims at the Vatican Wednesday about making the first-ever papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula, Francis described his encounter with leaders of Islam as a counterpoint to the “strong temptation” to contend there’s a current clash between Christian and Islamic civilizations.
While in Abu Dhabi, Francis signed a document with the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the ancient seat of learning in Sunni Islam, condemning religiously motivated and other violence. The pope said the two religious leaders wanted to give a “clear and decisive sign” that respect and dialogue is possible between the Christian and Islamic worlds.

Pompeo reassures allies of US commitments in Syria, Iraq

Updated 06 February 2019
Reuters
Pompeo reassures allies of US commitments in Syria, Iraq

  • Mike Pompeo: US troops withdrawing from Syria is not the end of America’s fight
  • Mike Pompeo: Our mission is unwavering, but we need your help to accomplish it
Updated 06 February 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday reassured allies that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria was not “the end of America’s fight” and called on them to recommit to permanently defeating Daesh in Syria and Iraq.
At the State Department, Pompeo told foreign ministers and other senior officials from 79 countries that have worked alongside the United States in fighting the militant group in Syria and Iraq that Daesh remained a menace.
“The US troops withdrawing from Syria is not the end of America’s fight. The fight is one we will continue to wage alongside you,” Pompeo said in opening remarks. “The drawdown in troops is essentially a tactical change, it is not a change in the mission. It simply represents a new stage in an old fight.”
“Our mission is unwavering, but we need your help to accomplish it, just as we’ve had over the past months and years,” Pompeo said, “To that end, we ask that our coalition partners seriously and rapidly consider requests that will enable our efforts to continue.
“Those requests are likely to come very soon,” he added, without elaborating.
On Tuesday, a top US general warned that Daesh would pose an enduring threat following the planned US withdrawal from Syria. General Joseph Votel, head of the US military’s Central Command, said the militant group retained leaders, fighters, facilitators and resources that will fuel a menacing insurgency.
“We do have to keep pressure on this network. ... They have the ability of coming back together if we don’t,” Votel, who oversees troops in the Middle East as well as Afghanistan, told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. 

