Art Jameel launches competition to design a cinema in Jeddah

A digital rendering of the Hayy: Creative Hub. (Art Jameel/ibda design)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
  • The cinema will be part of a three-story art complex in northern Jeddah
  • Interested professional architects, designers, or cinema specialists should register online by March 22
DUBAI: A competition inviting architects and designers to submit design proposals for a new movie house in Saudi Arabia has been launched by creative organization, Art Jameel.

Art Jameel, an independent organization that supports arts, education and heritage in the Middle East, is calling for design proposals for a new cinema in Jeddah, which will be part of a 17,000-square-meter art complex called Hayy: Creative Club.

Interested professional architects, designers, or cinema specialists should register online by March 22 – successful registrants will be given a month to create their proposals.

“We are delighted today to announce this unique opportunity for architects and designers from the Gulf and around the world to take part in imagining a picture house cinema for Saudi Arabia,” Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel, said in a released statement.

According to Art Jameel, which has offices in Dubai and Jeddah, “The competition challenges applicants from around the world to deliver turnkey design proposals for a completely fitted cinema space.”

Entrants will also have to consider “benchmarks for sustainability and technological efficiency” in their turnkey design proposals.

A panel of judges will evaluate the proposals, including architects and cinema specialists, to pick a winner and two runner ups by the end of June 2019.

The winning team will then be awarded a contract for the development of the project, and they will be in charge of supervising its construction, according to the organization’s website. In addition, they will be given $15,000.

Throughout the deliberation process, a public series of lectures will be hosted for budding Saudi Arabia-based architects and designers.

Derived from the Arabic word for neighborhood, the Hayy: Creative Club is a three-story art complex due for completion in 2020 in northern Jeddah.

“Hayy: Creative Hub aims to contribute to the Kingdom’s 2030 vision and its mandate in nurturing a thriving, diversified cultural scene and creative economy,” Carver said.

According to Art Jameel’s website, the center “will act as an incubator for creatives and entrepreneurs — it will bring together and nurture Saudi Arabian artists, playwrights, photographers, filmmakers” and more.  

International Prize for Arabic Fiction shortlist was announced on Tuesday night. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The International Prize for Arabic Fiction shortlist was announced on Tuesday night, with these six books set to compete for the top prize.

‘The Outcast’
Iraqi native Inaam Kachachi based the book on a true story that spans the history of modern Iraq. The book revolves around Taj Al-Muluk, a journalist and female owner of the first magazine in Iraq.

‘The Night Mail’
Lebanese author Hoda Barakat tells the stories of letter writers in her book. The writers’ fates are intertwined.

‘The Commandments’
Written by Egyptian author Adel Esmat, the novel follows the Dar Selim family in Egypt through several generations starting in the 1920s until the 1970s.

‘Summer with the Enemy’
A novel by Syrian author Shahla Ujayli tells the story of a young girl who flees her country due to war and goes to the city of Cologne in Germany.

‘Cold White Sun’
Jordanian Kafa Al-Zoubi tells the story of a young Jordanian man who is an impoverished teacher alienated from society.
 

‘What Sin Caused her to Die’
Moroccan author Mohammed Al-Maazuz writes of a return to philosophy, goodness and beauty in the fight against ugly distortions of human nature. The main character endures difficult times, but is determined to remain hopeful.

 

Topics: Books authos

