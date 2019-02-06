Yemen’s Foreign Minister meets with EU officials on political peace process

The European Union’s political and security committee hosted Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani to discuss Yemen’s vision for a settlement.

The Yemeni foreign minister said in his speech before the EU committee: “The vision of Yemeni President Abdurbo Mansour Hadi for the political settlement is clear that the priority is confidence-building measures.”

He said that despite this, the Houthis refused to implement what was agreed in Sweden.

During peace talks in Dec. the warring sides agreed to pull out of Hodeidah and for humanitarian aid to enter the country from Hodeidah port.

“The Iran-allied Houthi militia have not even met the minimum demands of General Kamert to open corridors for humanitarian and relief aid,” he said.

The Yemeni minister stressed the need to exert more pressure on Iran to stop its irresponsible actions from sending weapons to the Houthis, and said, “We can imagine the magnitude of the disaster if these weapons reached terrorists in the European Union.”