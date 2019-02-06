Yemen’s Foreign Minister meets with EU officials on political peace process

You are here

The European Union’s political and security committee hosted Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani to discuss Yemen’s vision for a settlement. (AFP)
The European Union’s political and security committee hosted Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani to discuss Yemen’s vision for a settlement.

The Yemeni foreign minister said in his speech before the EU committee: “The vision of Yemeni President Abdurbo Mansour Hadi for the political settlement is clear that the priority is confidence-building measures.”

He said that despite this, the Houthis refused to implement what was agreed in Sweden.

During peace talks in Dec. the warring sides agreed to pull out of Hodeidah and for humanitarian aid to enter the country from Hodeidah port.

“The Iran-allied Houthi militia have not even met the minimum demands of General Kamert to open corridors for humanitarian and relief aid,” he said.

The Yemeni minister stressed the need to exert more pressure on Iran to stop its irresponsible actions from sending weapons to the Houthis, and said, “We can imagine the magnitude of the disaster if these weapons reached terrorists in the European Union.”

‘Get out of Syria,’ Tehran tells US

Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

‘Get out of Syria,’ Tehran tells US

  • “Whether they want to or not, the Americans must leave Syria,” Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

GENEVA: Senior Iranian figures said on Wednesday that Syria was a top foreign policy priority and American troops should withdraw, as planned by US President Donald Trump.

“Whether they want to or not, the Americans must leave Syria,” Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reported as saying.

There are fears in the West that Trump’s plan to extricate about 2,000 soldiers from Syria will cede influence to Tehran, which has backed Bashar Assad in the nearly eight-year war, and also allow Daesh militants to regroup.

“Now 90 percent of Syrian soil is under the control of the government and the rest will soon be freed by the Syrian army,” Velayati added during a meeting with Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moualem in Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

President Hassan Rouhani told Moualem that peace in Syria was a priority. “One of the important regional and foreign policy goals of the Islamic republic is the stability and complete security of Syria,” Tasnim quoted him as saying.

“And establishing normal conditions in Syria and the return of the people of this country to their normal lives.” Moualem was in Tehran for talks before the meeting of leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran in the Russian Black Sea resort town Sochi on Feb. 14 over Syria.

Separately, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, a deputy commander of the regular armed forces, said Iran plans to extend the range of its land-to-sea missiles beyond 300 km.

Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, in defiance of opposition from the US and expressions of concern by European countries.

Tehran says the program is purely defensive.

The EU said on Monday it was gravely concerned by Iran’s ballistic missile launches and tests, and urged it to stop activity that deepens mistrust and destabilizes the region.

