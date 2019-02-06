You are here

Indian political parties abuse WhatsApp service ahead of election

WhatsApp has 1.5 billion active users globally. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 February 2019
Reuters
Indian political parties abuse WhatsApp service ahead of election

  • The messaging app has become a key campaign tool used widely by workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress party
  • India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with more than 200 million users
Updated 06 February 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India’s political parties have been abusing Facebook Inc’s popular messaging service WhatsApp ahead of the country’s general election and the company has warned them not to do so, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
WhatsApp declined to name the parties or give the exact nature of the alleged misuse, but there is mounting concern in India that party workers could abuse the platform by using automated tools for mass messaging, or spread false news to sway voters.
The messaging app has become a key campaign tool used widely by workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party, which accuse each other of propagating fake news while denying they do so themselves.
“We have seen a number of parties attempt to use WhatsApp in ways that it was not intended, and our firm message to them is that using it in that way will result in bans of our service,” Carl Woog, head of communications for WhatsApp, told reporters.
The next general election must be held by May.
The platform’s challenges in India are not unique. It was flooded with falsehoods and conspiracy theories ahead of the October election in Brazil, raising concerns that it was being used to distort the political debate.
India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with more than 200 million users.
Ahead of state polls in the western state of Rajasthan in December, BJP and Congress workers showed a Reuters reporter dozens of WhatsApp groups they belonged to and used for campaigning.
Woog said they had engaged with political parties to explain the company’s view that the app was not a “broadcast platform.”
“We are trying to be very clear going into the election that there is abuse on WhatsApp. We are working very hard to identify it and prevent it as soon as possible,” he said.
The BJP’s head of information technology, Amit Malviya, told Reuters he had not met with WhatsApp representatives and declined to comment further.
Congress’ social media head, Divya Spandana, said the party does not abuse WhatsApp.
WhatsApp has been at the center of controversy in India since last year after false messages spread on its platform sparked a number of mob lynchings.
WhatsApp has tried to curb the spread of fake news by educating users through roadshow campaigns, as well as print and radio advertising. It also limited the number of people someone can forward a message to at one time.
WhatsApp, which has 1.5 billion active users globally, said on Wednesday it bans two million accounts each month for sending bulk or automated messages. It did not say how many are banned in India.

0
Craigslist founder donates $15 million for journalism ethics

Updated 06 February 2019
Craigslist founder donates $15 million for journalism ethics

Updated 06 February 2019
PASADENA, California: The founder of Craigslist says he will donate $15 million to Columbia University and the Poynter Institute for separate efforts promoting ethics in journalism.
The announcement on Wednesday establishes Craig Newmark in the forefront of philanthropists focused on journalism, a cause he’s supported with some $85 million in the past few years. Some in the industry see irony in that, since the online classified advertising site that made him rich took away a lucrative revenue source for many newspapers.
Columbia, with one of the leading graduate journalism programs in the country, will get $10 million to establish the Craig Newmark Center for Journalism Ethics and Security. The Florida-based Poynter think tank will get $5 million, its largest single donation ever, to offer additional journalism ethics training.
Newmark said he’s been concerned since the 2016 election about attacks on the press and the trust of citizens in the institution. Among his other gifts has been $20 million to establish a graduate school for journalism at the City University of New York.
“A trustworthy press is the immune system of democracy,” Newmark said.
Technology has made ethical issues much more complex than they used to be, said Steve Coll, dean of the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism. The ability to manipulate video, the need to protect sources in a high-tech world and provide security for journalists against online harassment are all issues that will be ripe for study in the new center Columbia will set up, he said.
Columbia will soon begin searching for a professor to direct the effort, he said.
Newmark, Coll said, “has decided to use his wealth very deliberately and we’re all appreciative of that.”
Kelly McBride, senior vice president at Poynter who has been the go-to expert for many in the journalism community who have questions about the ethical aspects of doing their job, said there’s been an increase in requests for help from newsrooms and individuals over the past two years.
“I feel like the industry is calling out for some sort of reinforcement,” she said, “and I really hope that we can be that resource in a much larger way than we do right now.”
The naming gift will create a new center for ethics and leadership at Poynter, where Newmark is a member of the board of directors.
Newmark said guilt about Craigslist’s impact on journalism doesn’t motivate him. While he said Craigslist had some effect on newspaper revenues, several other factors contributed to the financial troubles of journalism, and a focus on the company he created “is entirely misplaced.”
If Craigslist hadn’t created the online classified business, “it would have been someone else,” Coll said.
“Craig has really stepped up,” he said.

