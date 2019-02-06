Lebanon names 1st female Arab minister in charge of security

East Libyan forces say they've taken southern oil field

BENGHAZI: Libyan forces from the country's east have taken control of the southern Sharara oil field, part of an expansion of Gen. Khalifa Haftar's control over Libya's main revenue generator.

Ahmed Mesmari, spokesman for the Libyan National Army under Haftar's command, said the move was taken in order to provide security to an area that was previously lawless.

He says the move was made in collaboration with local tribes, and grievances over salaries would be addressed.

Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country's east, each of which is backed by an array of militias. Haftar heads the eastern faction.