Saudi crown prince welcomes new head of World Tourism Organization

His royal highness has greeted the secretary general on his appointment for the post. (SPA)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
His royal highness has greeted the secretary general on his appointment for the post. (SPA)

  Pololikashvili, who was recently appointed, is visiting the Kingdom on his first official foreign visit
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with the Secretary General of the UN’s World Tourism Organization.

Zurab Pololikashvili was received by the Crown Prince in Riyadh on Wednesday

Pololikashvili, who was recently appointed, is visiting the Kingdom on his first official foreign visit.

He praised the “advanced touristic and cultural diversity” throughout Saudi Arabia.

Tourism has a key place in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan, including the Al-Qadiya development to build the largest recreational city in Saudi Arabia, and megaprojects such as Al-Ula and Al-Diriyah Gate to restore a UNESCO site.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. (SPA)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
Security institute accepts Saudi women at rank of private

  Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Women can now be admitted and registered at the rank of private at the Women’s Security Training Institute at King Fahd Security College.
The announcement was made by the Interior Ministry’s undersecretariat for military affairs. Applications will be received from 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Applicants must be Saudi born and bred raised, except for those who grew up with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom. They should have a good reputation and conduct, and have no criminal convictions.
They should not have previously been appointed to a civilian job or posts subject to the military service system, and should not have been disqualified by a military institute.
Applicants should hold an independent, valid national identity card, according to which they must have been at least 21 years old and not older than 35 at the time of application.
They should pass a medical exam, interview, written tests and all admission stages determined by the college.
Applicants’ height should not be less than 160 cm, and should be proportional to weight according to medical regulations. AN Riyadh

Topics: Saudi women saudi youth

