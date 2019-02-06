Saudi crown prince welcomes new head of World Tourism Organization

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with the Secretary General of the UN’s World Tourism Organization.

Zurab Pololikashvili was received by the Crown Prince in Riyadh on Wednesday

Pololikashvili, who was recently appointed, is visiting the Kingdom on his first official foreign visit.

He praised the “advanced touristic and cultural diversity” throughout Saudi Arabia.

Tourism has a key place in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan, including the Al-Qadiya development to build the largest recreational city in Saudi Arabia, and megaprojects such as Al-Ula and Al-Diriyah Gate to restore a UNESCO site.