Maggi launches new 100% natural powder seasoning

The new powder seasoning focuses on authentic Gulf flavors including a combination of lumi (dried lime), chili, cardamon, turmeric and cloves.
Maggi has introduced a new powder seasoning made solely from a blend of 100 percent natural spices typically found in everyone’s kitchen cupboard. 

The new powder seasoning — focused on authentic Gulf flavors including a combination of lumi (dried lime), chili, cardamon, turmeric and cloves — can be sprinkled in the middle of cooking rice-based, oven-baked, vegetable-stuffed or pan-fried dishes. 

“Maggi is strongly committed to encouraging healthier diets and lifestyles in the region through the continuous launch of new products that include only familiar ingredients that people know and love, found in their kitchen cupboard,” said Sarah Kanaan, nutrition, health and wellness manager at Nestlé Middle East. “With this new powder seasoning, homemade dishes will be tasty and full of flavor. 

We also offer a wide array of healthy recipes on our website to encourage home cooking and family meals.” 

Allowing people to recognize all the items they read on their labels is in line with Maggi’s goal to transform its entire range by 2020 to only include familiar ingredients people find in their kitchen cupboard. 

So far in the Middle East, Maggi’s “Kitchen Cupboard” products include the chicken bouillon with natural layer of herbs, the entire Excellence Soup range, mixes range and the recently introduced children’s soup range — creamy potato and chicken pasta.

Carrier, a provider of high-technology heating, ventilating, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions, introduced its latest innovations for Saudi Arabia at the recently concluded HVACR Expo Saudi 2019. These included its new variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system, the next-generation 30XV air-cooled screw chiller, a high-efficiency inverter hi-wall and ducted split system. 

Carrier operates in Saudi Arabia through Arabian Air Conditioning Company, Carrier Saudi Service Company and a joint venture with E.A. Juffali & Brothers.

“On behalf of Carrier, we are honored to serve as platinum sponsors of this event dedicated to the experts of the HVACR industry in Saudi Arabia and to introduce the latest, state-of-the-art technology into Saudi Arabia,” said Giorgio Elia, vice president, Carrier Middle East. “Our portfolio of products showcased at the event demonstrates our commitment to continuously improving energy efficiency and improving the comfort level of residents in the harsh Middle East climate conditions.” 

During the HVACR expo, the Carrier team delivered presentations on the latest advancements in the industry, with topics ranging from innovations in air-cooled chiller technology for high ambient environments to designing superior direct expansion systems using inverter technology for developers and end users.

“We are proud to be a part of this biggest HVAC expo in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year,” said Amr Elmasry, director, marketing, communication and strategic projects, Carrier Middle East.

