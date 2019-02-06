Maggi launches new 100% natural powder seasoning

Maggi has introduced a new powder seasoning made solely from a blend of 100 percent natural spices typically found in everyone’s kitchen cupboard.

The new powder seasoning — focused on authentic Gulf flavors including a combination of lumi (dried lime), chili, cardamon, turmeric and cloves — can be sprinkled in the middle of cooking rice-based, oven-baked, vegetable-stuffed or pan-fried dishes.

“Maggi is strongly committed to encouraging healthier diets and lifestyles in the region through the continuous launch of new products that include only familiar ingredients that people know and love, found in their kitchen cupboard,” said Sarah Kanaan, nutrition, health and wellness manager at Nestlé Middle East. “With this new powder seasoning, homemade dishes will be tasty and full of flavor.

We also offer a wide array of healthy recipes on our website to encourage home cooking and family meals.”

Allowing people to recognize all the items they read on their labels is in line with Maggi’s goal to transform its entire range by 2020 to only include familiar ingredients people find in their kitchen cupboard.

So far in the Middle East, Maggi’s “Kitchen Cupboard” products include the chicken bouillon with natural layer of herbs, the entire Excellence Soup range, mixes range and the recently introduced children’s soup range — creamy potato and chicken pasta.