﻿

Trump nominates US Treasury’s Malpass to lead World Bank

Trump loyalist and critic of multilateral institutions David Malpass. (AFP/Getty Images)
  • Trump’s nomination is subject to a vote by the World Bank’s executive board
  • Malpass has criticized the World Bank and other multilateral institutions for growing larger
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the World Bank Group should be led by US Treasury official David Malpass, a Trump loyalist and critic of multilateral institutions who has vowed to pursue “pro-growth” reforms at the global lender.
Trump’s nomination of Malpass, the Treasury Department’s top diplomat, is subject to a vote by the World Bank’s executive board and could draw challengers from some of the bank’s 188 other shareholding countries.
The United States, the lender’s largest shareholder with 16 percent of its voting power, has traditionally chosen the bank’s president, but departing president Jim Yong Kim faced challengers from Colombia and Nigeria in 2012.
The nomination of Malpass, who beat out other potential candidates, including former PepsiCo. chief executive officer Indra Nooyi and US Overseas Private Investment Corp. President Ray Washburne, signals that the Trump administration wants a firmer grip on the global development lender.
“He has fought to ensure financing is focused on the places and projects that truly need assistance, including people living in extreme poverty,” Trump said in announcing his choice at the White House with Malpass by his side.
Malpass, Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, has criticized the World Bank and other multilateral institutions for growing larger, more “intrusive” and “entrenched,” and targeted the bank for its continued lending to China, a country he sees as too wealthy for such aid.
A senior Trump administration official said Malpass would honor the bank’s standards and obligations, including its initiatives to combat climate change. But the official said Malpass would be a “pro-growth reformer” who would implement strategies to better improve economic growth and living standards in the poorest countries.
If approved, Malpass would replace Kim, a physician and former university president who stepped down on Feb. 1, more than three years before his term ended.
Kim, who joined private equity fund Global Infrastructure Partners, differed with the Trump administration over climate change and development resources.

Topics: World Bank

Saudi Arabia-backed fund helps push SoftBank profit higher

Updated 06 February 2019
AFP
0

Saudi Arabia-backed fund helps push SoftBank profit higher

  • Investment vehicles led by KSA-partnered Vision Fund see gains of more than $7.3bn
  • SoftBank has completed deals with the likes of French robotics firm Aldebaran and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Updated 06 February 2019
AFP
0

TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group said on Wednesday its net profit jumped more than 50 percent for the nine months to December thanks to strong returns from its high-tech investment fund.
Net profit rose 51.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.5 trillion yen ($13.7 billion), the mobile giant and IT investor said.
The rise was largely driven by gains of more than 800 billion yen from its investment funds, led by SoftBank Vision Fund whose partners include Saudi Arabia.
SoftBank Corp, the mobile carrier arm of the technology conglomerate, said Tuesday its net profit jumped nearly 19 percent for the nine months to December, buoyed by a gain in subscribers.
It was the first earnings announcement since its disappointing stock market debut in December.
Under tycoon CEO Masayoshi Son, SoftBank, which started as a software firm, has increasingly been seen as an investment firm, plowing funds into a broad range of companies and projects outside its core business.
In recent years, it has completed deals with the likes of French robotics firm Aldebaran and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
It has also made high-profile investments in the autonomous vehicles sector, announcing a tie-up with car giant Toyota for “new mobility services” such as meal deliveries.

Topics: SoftBank Group Softbank Vision Fund Masayoshi Son Japan Saudi Arabia

