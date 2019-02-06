You are here

Spanish jeweler Tous celebrates love for everyone

Tous' new collection of jewelry comes with symbolic messages such as hearts, keys, arrows and the word "love."
Last year, Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous set out to break with the Valentine’s Day stereotype by spreading universal love. This year sees a continuation of this leitmotiv on this special day. Tous is celebrating the love between a mother and daughter, between a grandmother and grandson, between sisters, between friends and even for yourself. With this collection, the brand is inspiring us to celebrate love with all our nearest and dearest. 

Tous’ new collection of jewelry comes with symbolic messages such as hearts, keys, arrows and the word “love.”

This year, there’s a wide selection of pieces: In sterling silver; rose gold and vermeil sterling silver with multicolored sapphires, spinels, rubies and freshwater cultivated pearls; 18-carat yellow gold with diamonds and an XXS version in 18-carat white gold with diamonds. 

Beginning in 1920, the global jewelry brand is now present in 53 countries with more than 620 stores in cities including Barcelona, Mexico City, Dubai, Madrid, Miami, Moscow, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo. 

The firm generated sales of €446 million ($515 million) in 2017, which represents a 10.6 percent increase on the previous year.

Maggi has introduced a new powder seasoning made solely from a blend of 100 percent natural spices typically found in everyone’s kitchen cupboard. 

The new powder seasoning — focused on authentic Gulf flavors including a combination of lumi (dried lime), chili, cardamon, turmeric and cloves — can be sprinkled in the middle of cooking rice-based, oven-baked, vegetable-stuffed or pan-fried dishes. 

“Maggi is strongly committed to encouraging healthier diets and lifestyles in the region through the continuous launch of new products that include only familiar ingredients that people know and love, found in their kitchen cupboard,” said Sarah Kanaan, nutrition, health and wellness manager at Nestlé Middle East. “With this new powder seasoning, homemade dishes will be tasty and full of flavor. 

We also offer a wide array of healthy recipes on our website to encourage home cooking and family meals.” 

Allowing people to recognize all the items they read on their labels is in line with Maggi’s goal to transform its entire range by 2020 to only include familiar ingredients people find in their kitchen cupboard. 

So far in the Middle East, Maggi’s “Kitchen Cupboard” products include the chicken bouillon with natural layer of herbs, the entire Excellence Soup range, mixes range and the recently introduced children’s soup range — creamy potato and chicken pasta.

