Spanish jeweler Tous celebrates love for everyone

Last year, Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous set out to break with the Valentine’s Day stereotype by spreading universal love. This year sees a continuation of this leitmotiv on this special day. Tous is celebrating the love between a mother and daughter, between a grandmother and grandson, between sisters, between friends and even for yourself. With this collection, the brand is inspiring us to celebrate love with all our nearest and dearest.

Tous’ new collection of jewelry comes with symbolic messages such as hearts, keys, arrows and the word “love.”

This year, there’s a wide selection of pieces: In sterling silver; rose gold and vermeil sterling silver with multicolored sapphires, spinels, rubies and freshwater cultivated pearls; 18-carat yellow gold with diamonds and an XXS version in 18-carat white gold with diamonds.

Beginning in 1920, the global jewelry brand is now present in 53 countries with more than 620 stores in cities including Barcelona, Mexico City, Dubai, Madrid, Miami, Moscow, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo.

The firm generated sales of €446 million ($515 million) in 2017, which represents a 10.6 percent increase on the previous year.