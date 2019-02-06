DHL inaugurates new facility in Eastern Province

Global express and logistics provider DHL has opened the doors to its newest logistics facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The ceremony was attended by DHL Express Global CEO John Pearson, DHL Express MENA CEO Nour Suliman and DHL KSA Country Manager Faysal El-Hajjami, as well as VIPs, members of the business community, DHL customers and media representatives.

Pearson said: “We are very proud to expand DHL’s presence and to add another logistics facility to our extensive infrastructure portfolio in this part of the world. Growth and quality are the cornerstones of our global strategy, with MENA playing a significant role in our global network as this region has delivered great performance year after year.”

He added: “Over the past four decades, DHL has been committed to strengthening the region’s connectivity to the global market, giving our customers access to high-yield markets, facilitating commerce and supporting MENA’s development into a central logistics center. DHL’s newly built $30.5 million logistics center, located in Dhahran, comes in line with DHL’s regional expansion strategy that has seen the company invest over $170 million in infrastructure developments across the MENA region in the last five years.

DHL Express MENA CEO Suliman said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important market for us and we have continued to invest in the region’s biggest economy to make the most of the market’s potential by bettering DHL’s capacities, technologies, flight frequencies and customs clearance competencies.”

DHL KSA Country Manager El-Hajjami said: “The Kingdom’s Eastern Province is of huge strategic importance to DHL. Saudi Arabia and our multimillion-dollar investment in the new regional facility will ensure that we keep ahead of the dynamic market expansion that is taking place as the nation gears up to put the National Transformation Plan into effect.”

Furthermore, our technologically advanced logistics services will greatly enhance business efficiency across the whole nation, enabling us to fulfill our commitment to contributing to the successful realization of Vision 2030.”