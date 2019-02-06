ALJ Motors wins SAP Quality Award for IT transformation

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ Motors) has been recognized by SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, at the 2018 SAP Quality Awards for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

“JSAP” — ALJ Motors’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business transformation initiative to introduce the integrated SAP platform across the business was selected as a gold winner under the “Business Transformation” category.

The SAP Quality Awards celebrate and recognize their clients for exceptionally high-quality implementation of the platform drawing on SAP principles to effectively plan, execute and manage the process, achieving rapid, low-cost business process integration and delivering tangible benefits to the organization.

Faisal Abdalla, vice president of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “We’re delighted that the SAP judges recognized all the work that made the JSAP project so unique and historic for Abdul Latif Jameel. JSAP is a new central nervous system of the company, connecting the entire business and is based on our long-held commitment to the principle of ‘guest first.’”

Khaled Alsaleh, managing director of SAP Saudi Arabia, said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, through the JSAP project, is a Middle East and North Africa leader in digital transformation, and should be immensely proud of their implementation of the SAP systems across the business, in a project that matches the highest standards set out in SAP’s 10 quality principles. This Quality Award is testament to the hard work and tenacity of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team. The JSAP project winning gold on a MENA level and also getting a chance to run for the regional version of the awards, clearly demonstrates how Saudi companies can compete against the top organizations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

In December last year, an Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team led by Abdalla presented the project to the SAP Quality Award 2018 MENA judging panel of experts from across the region. Following rigorous assessment, the business value realization was examined and appreciated by the judges.

During implementation, JSAP was the largest SAP project in the automotive sector and was conducted in partnership with South African firm Britehouse, an implementation solutions provider. JSAP covers all aspects of IT within Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, replacing a host of aging legacy systems in sales, after-sales, CRM, HR and finance.