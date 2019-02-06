You are here

ALJ Motors wins SAP Quality Award for IT transformation

Faisal Abdalla, vice president of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, right, received the honor at the 2018 SAP Quality Awards for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ Motors) has been recognized by SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, at the 2018 SAP Quality Awards for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). 

“JSAP” — ALJ Motors’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business transformation initiative to introduce the integrated SAP platform across the business was selected as a gold winner under the “Business Transformation” category. 

The SAP Quality Awards celebrate and recognize their clients for exceptionally high-quality implementation of the platform drawing on SAP principles to effectively plan, execute and manage the process, achieving rapid, low-cost business process integration and delivering tangible benefits to the organization. 

Faisal Abdalla, vice president of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “We’re delighted that the SAP judges recognized all the work that made the JSAP project so unique and historic for Abdul Latif Jameel. JSAP is a new central nervous system of the company, connecting the entire business and is based on our long-held commitment to the principle of ‘guest first.’”

Khaled Alsaleh, managing director of SAP Saudi Arabia, said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, through the JSAP project, is a Middle East and North Africa leader in digital transformation, and should be immensely proud of their implementation of the SAP systems across the business, in a project that matches the highest standards set out in SAP’s 10 quality principles. This Quality Award is testament to the hard work and tenacity of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team. The JSAP project winning gold on a MENA level and also getting a chance to run for the regional version of the awards, clearly demonstrates how Saudi companies can compete against the top organizations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

In December last year, an Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team led by Abdalla presented the project to the SAP Quality Award 2018 MENA judging panel of experts from across the region. Following rigorous assessment, the business value realization was examined and appreciated by the judges.

During implementation, JSAP was the largest SAP project in the automotive sector and was conducted in partnership with South African firm Britehouse, an implementation solutions provider. JSAP covers all aspects of IT within Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, replacing a host of aging legacy systems in sales, after-sales, CRM, HR and finance.

DHL inaugurates new facility in Eastern Province

Global express and logistics provider DHL has opened the doors to its newest logistics facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The ceremony was attended by DHL Express Global CEO John Pearson, DHL Express MENA CEO Nour Suliman and DHL KSA Country Manager Faysal El-Hajjami, as well as VIPs, members of the business community, DHL customers and media representatives.

Pearson said: “We are very proud to expand DHL’s presence and to add another logistics facility to our extensive infrastructure portfolio in this part of the world. Growth and quality are the cornerstones of our global strategy, with MENA playing a significant role in our global network as this region has delivered great performance year after year.”

He added: “Over the past four decades, DHL has been committed to strengthening the region’s connectivity to the global market, giving our customers access to high-yield markets, facilitating commerce and supporting MENA’s development into a central logistics center. DHL’s newly built $30.5 million logistics center, located in Dhahran, comes in line with DHL’s regional expansion strategy that has seen the company invest over $170 million in infrastructure developments across the MENA region in the last five years.

DHL Express MENA CEO Suliman said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important market for us and we have continued to invest in the region’s biggest economy to make the most of the market’s potential by bettering DHL’s capacities, technologies, flight frequencies and customs clearance competencies.”

DHL KSA Country Manager El-Hajjami said: “The Kingdom’s Eastern Province is of huge strategic importance to DHL. Saudi Arabia and our multimillion-dollar investment in the new regional facility will ensure that we keep ahead of the dynamic market expansion that is taking place as the nation gears up to put the National Transformation Plan into effect.” 

Furthermore, our technologically advanced logistics services will greatly enhance business efficiency across the whole nation, enabling us to fulfill our commitment to contributing to the successful realization of Vision 2030.”

