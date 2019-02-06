You are here

﻿

Range Rover Velar SVA Dynamic Edition revealed

The new model has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations and is powered by a 550PS 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine with a range of unique design enhancements.
Land Rover has introduced the limited run Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

Designed as the “pinnacle” of the Velar lineup, the new model has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations and is powered by a 550PS 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine with a range of unique design enhancements. This model will be available to purchase for one year only.

Velar was named World Car Design of the Year at the 2018 World Car Awards and is the second model in the Range Rover family to wear the coveted badge, after the introduction of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in 2017.

With a supercharged V8 engine, the most powerful Velar accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds) and is capable of 274km/h (170mph).

Michael van der Sande, managing director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Developing the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the kind of task Special Vehicle Operations was made for. The challenge here was to increase performance without compromising the composure, capability and refinement inherent in the Range Rover Velar. We’ve done this and, in the process, created an SUV that strikes a brilliant balance between go-anywhere practicality, dynamic performance and relaxing comfort — it truly is an SUV for any occasion.” 

The new model is distinguished by a range of visual enhancements and trim finishes. On the outside, the mid-size SUV features include a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side moldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers.

The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently. 

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding a fresh degree of sophistication to the exterior. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue — a metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations’ Premium Palette range — and all models feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard.

Gerry McGovern, chief design officer, Land Rover, said: “Our continued evolution is driven by a relentless focus on creating highly desirable vehicles our customers will love for life.  The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition amplifies the highly desirable nature of the 2018 World Car Design winner by introducing a compelling combination of heightened performance and luxury.”

The new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is available in six exterior colors: Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Corris Grey, Fuji White, Indus Silver and by special order, Satin Byron Blue.

ALJ Motors wins SAP Quality Award for IT transformation

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ Motors) has been recognized by SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, at the 2018 SAP Quality Awards for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). 

“JSAP” — ALJ Motors’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business transformation initiative to introduce the integrated SAP platform across the business was selected as a gold winner under the “Business Transformation” category. 

The SAP Quality Awards celebrate and recognize their clients for exceptionally high-quality implementation of the platform drawing on SAP principles to effectively plan, execute and manage the process, achieving rapid, low-cost business process integration and delivering tangible benefits to the organization. 

Faisal Abdalla, vice president of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “We’re delighted that the SAP judges recognized all the work that made the JSAP project so unique and historic for Abdul Latif Jameel. JSAP is a new central nervous system of the company, connecting the entire business and is based on our long-held commitment to the principle of ‘guest first.’”

Khaled Alsaleh, managing director of SAP Saudi Arabia, said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, through the JSAP project, is a Middle East and North Africa leader in digital transformation, and should be immensely proud of their implementation of the SAP systems across the business, in a project that matches the highest standards set out in SAP’s 10 quality principles. This Quality Award is testament to the hard work and tenacity of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team. The JSAP project winning gold on a MENA level and also getting a chance to run for the regional version of the awards, clearly demonstrates how Saudi companies can compete against the top organizations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

In December last year, an Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team led by Abdalla presented the project to the SAP Quality Award 2018 MENA judging panel of experts from across the region. Following rigorous assessment, the business value realization was examined and appreciated by the judges.

During implementation, JSAP was the largest SAP project in the automotive sector and was conducted in partnership with South African firm Britehouse, an implementation solutions provider. JSAP covers all aspects of IT within Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, replacing a host of aging legacy systems in sales, after-sales, CRM, HR and finance.

