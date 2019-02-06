Range Rover Velar SVA Dynamic Edition revealed

Land Rover has introduced the limited run Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

Designed as the “pinnacle” of the Velar lineup, the new model has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations and is powered by a 550PS 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine with a range of unique design enhancements. This model will be available to purchase for one year only.

Velar was named World Car Design of the Year at the 2018 World Car Awards and is the second model in the Range Rover family to wear the coveted badge, after the introduction of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in 2017.

With a supercharged V8 engine, the most powerful Velar accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds) and is capable of 274km/h (170mph).

Michael van der Sande, managing director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Developing the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the kind of task Special Vehicle Operations was made for. The challenge here was to increase performance without compromising the composure, capability and refinement inherent in the Range Rover Velar. We’ve done this and, in the process, created an SUV that strikes a brilliant balance between go-anywhere practicality, dynamic performance and relaxing comfort — it truly is an SUV for any occasion.”

The new model is distinguished by a range of visual enhancements and trim finishes. On the outside, the mid-size SUV features include a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side moldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers.

The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding a fresh degree of sophistication to the exterior. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue — a metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations’ Premium Palette range — and all models feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard.

Gerry McGovern, chief design officer, Land Rover, said: “Our continued evolution is driven by a relentless focus on creating highly desirable vehicles our customers will love for life. The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition amplifies the highly desirable nature of the 2018 World Car Design winner by introducing a compelling combination of heightened performance and luxury.”

The new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is available in six exterior colors: Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Corris Grey, Fuji White, Indus Silver and by special order, Satin Byron Blue.