Saudi basketball team takes diplomatic approach to sport

Ready, set, go: Lina Al-Maeena with Ambassador Dominique Mineur of Belguim. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
  • The new sports project was launched in the city’s Diplomatic Quarter by co-founder of Riyadh United Basketball team Lina Al-Maeena together with the Belgium Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dominique Mineur.
RIYADH: A Saudi basketball team has netted a sporting entente cordiale with the capital’s diplomatic community.

Riyadh United players are to take part in a unique initiative aimed at encouraging more men and women in the Kingdom to participate in sport, while also strengthening international relations.

The new sports project was launched in the city’s Diplomatic Quarter by co-founder of Riyadh United Basketball team Lina Al-Maeena together with the Belgium Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dominique Mineur.

Al-Maeena said the idea behind the scheme was to promote the message of peace and understanding between nations through sport, with regular basketball games between the Saudi diplomatic community and Riyadh teams.

“We believe in the language of sport,” she said. “This initiative allows us to link with the international community in Saudi Arabia while also doing something healthy and beneficial for our minds, bodies, and our country.”

Mineur said: “Sport is essential for the well-being of everyone and I hope that this will generate similar initiatives.”

Al-Maeena hopes that more Saudi women will take up sport and help promote the message of peace.

She pointed to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan as playing a key role in encouraging people to engage in sport. The country aims to increase the population’s sports participation from 13 percent to 40 percent by 2030.

“I believe that this initiative will blossom and flourish in a way we never anticipated,” Al-Maeena added. 

The launch was held on the basketball courts at King Faisal School, which has joined in the venture. 

Principal of the girls’ school Sadeem Al-Qadi said they were looking forward to playing an active role in the program. 

Vision 2030 has already brought about many changes in Saudi culture, including sport for women. Only recently, physical education was reintroduced for girls in Saudi schools after a long absence. 

Topics: Saudi basketball Saudi sports

Saudi Arabia, Albania ink deals on taxation, tourism

King Salman receives Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
  • An agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent evasion of income tax was signed
King Salman received Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at his palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The monarch welcomed Rama and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom, while the prime minister expressed his happiness to visit Saudi Arabia. 

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, and reviewed the latest regional developments.

The king and Rama attended the signing ceremony of two agreements and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Saudi Arabia and Albania.

An MoU on tourism cooperation was signed by the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Albania’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Sami Shiba.

An agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent evasion of income tax was signed by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Albanian Minister of Economy and Finance Anila Denaj.

An agreement on cooperation in air services was signed by Saudi Transport Minister Nabeel Al-Amoudi and Shiba.

The signing ceremony was attended by Al-Jadaan, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, State Minister Prince Mansour bin Miteb, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Ambassador to Albania Abdulmomin Mohammed Sharaf and numerous other officials.

Al-Khateeb met with Rama earlier, and they reviewed investment opportunities in both countries and cooperation in the international development sector.

Albania is a safe country for tourists. The people are very open toward foreign visitors. Hospitality is an old Albanian tradition and foreigners are always treated with special respect.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Albania

