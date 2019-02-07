You are here

﻿

Crown prince leads Saudi tourism workshop

The crown prince chaired the session in Turaif. (SPA)
The crown prince chaired the session in Turaif. (SPA)
The crown prince chaired the session in Turaif. (SPA)
“Tourism Talk” workshop covered a number of items about tourism in the Kingdom. (SPA)
The crown prince chaired the session in Turaif. (SPA)
The crown prince chaired the session in Turaif. (SPA)
The crown prince chaired the session in Turaif. (SPA)
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a “Tourism Talk” workshop on Wednesday in historic Diriyah’s Al-Turaif district. The event — which featured the participation of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, of which the crown prince is president, and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage — explored the aims and direction of the tourism sector in the Saudi Arabia in view of the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It covered three main topics: an overview of the tourism industry, globally and locally; the aspirations of the tourism sector in the Kingdom; and the partners that can help develop the sector. The workshop looked at global growth prospects for tourism, the economic, social and cultural returns, and the role of the tourism sector in creating investment opportunities.

It also included an analysis of opportunities tourism offers Saudi Arabia, including the enhancement of the Kingdom’s position globally in the sector, and considered the elements that contribute to a successful tourism industry. The opportunities and possibilities for national tourism were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Albania ink deals on taxation, tourism

King Salman receives Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman received Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at his palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The monarch welcomed Rama and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom, while the prime minister expressed his happiness to visit Saudi Arabia. 

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, and reviewed the latest regional developments.

The king and Rama attended the signing ceremony of two agreements and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Saudi Arabia and Albania.

An MoU on tourism cooperation was signed by the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Albania’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Sami Shiba.

An agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent evasion of income tax was signed by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Albanian Minister of Economy and Finance Anila Denaj.

An agreement on cooperation in air services was signed by Saudi Transport Minister Nabeel Al-Amoudi and Shiba.

The signing ceremony was attended by Al-Jadaan, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, State Minister Prince Mansour bin Miteb, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Ambassador to Albania Abdulmomin Mohammed Sharaf and numerous other officials.

Al-Khateeb met with Rama earlier, and they reviewed investment opportunities in both countries and cooperation in the international development sector.

Albania is a safe country for tourists. The people are very open toward foreign visitors. Hospitality is an old Albanian tradition and foreigners are always treated with special respect.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Albania

