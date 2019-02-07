Crown prince leads Saudi tourism workshop

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a “Tourism Talk” workshop on Wednesday in historic Diriyah’s Al-Turaif district. The event — which featured the participation of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, of which the crown prince is president, and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage — explored the aims and direction of the tourism sector in the Saudi Arabia in view of the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It covered three main topics: an overview of the tourism industry, globally and locally; the aspirations of the tourism sector in the Kingdom; and the partners that can help develop the sector. The workshop looked at global growth prospects for tourism, the economic, social and cultural returns, and the role of the tourism sector in creating investment opportunities.

It also included an analysis of opportunities tourism offers Saudi Arabia, including the enhancement of the Kingdom’s position globally in the sector, and considered the elements that contribute to a successful tourism industry. The opportunities and possibilities for national tourism were also discussed.