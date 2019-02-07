You are here

  • Home
  • US halts some Cameroon military assistance over human rights
﻿

US halts some Cameroon military assistance over human rights

Cameroonian elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) members pas under a plazard of Cameroon President Paul Biya in the southwest city of Buea, Cameroon, in this October 4, 2018 photo. (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo)
Updated 40 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

US halts some Cameroon military assistance over human rights

  • Rights groups have accused Cameroon authorities of using the fight against Boko Haram to crack down on political opponents
  • President Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon since 1982
Updated 40 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it was halting some military assistance to Cameroon over allegations of gross human rights violations by its security forces in the northwest, southwest and far north regions.
A State Department official said the United States had terminated a C-130 aircraft training program, and halted deliveries of four defender boats, nine armored vehicles and an upgrade of a Cessna aircraft for Cameroon’s rapid intervention battalion.
Furthermore, the United States had withdrawn its offer for Cameroon to be part of the State Partnership Program, a military cooperation program, the official said.
“We do not take these measures lightly, but we will not shirk from reducing assistance further if evolving conditions require it,” the official said. “For the time being, other programs will continue.”
Cameroon has cooperated closely with the United States in the fight against Islamist militant group Boko Haram in West and central Africa. But rights groups have accused authorities of using the fight against Boko Haram to crack down on political opponents, and make arbitrary arrests and torture people.
Authorities arrested opposition leader Maurice Kamto in January, accusing him of mobilizing dissent against President Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982.
Biya has been accused by the opposition and rights groups of cracking down in the Anglophone Southwest region to root out armed separatists trying to end his grip on power.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Nigeria and neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon during Boko Haram’s campaign to carve out an Islamic caliphate in northeast Nigeria.
“We emphasize that it is in Cameroon’s interest to show greater transparency in investigating credible allegations of gross violations of human rights security forces,” the State Department official said.

Topics: Cameroon US military assistance C-130 President Paul Biya

Related

0
World
Cameroon opposition party cancels protests
0
World
Kidnapped children released in Cameroon, two teachers held

Nigeria leader’s ally says foreigners who intervene in poll face ‘body bags’

Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Nigeria leader’s ally says foreigners who intervene in poll face ‘body bags’

  • The Feb. 16 vote in Africa’s top oil producer pits military ruler Buhari against main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar
  • Last year Buhari and Atiku both signed an agreement stating a commitment to hold a peaceful election
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
REUTERS:
0
ABUJA: A key ally of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said people from overseas who sought to intervene in the country’s election to be held in little over a week would go back in body bags.
Nasir El-Rufai, governor of the northern state of Kaduna, made the comments during a discussion program on the Nigerian Television Authority when the topic of the international community’s role in elections was raised. It followed an international outcry over the suspension of Nigeria’s top judge.
The Feb. 16 vote in Africa’s top oil producer pits Buhari, a military ruler in the 1980s who was voted into office in 2015, against main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar, a businessman and former vice president in a race widely seen as tight that has become increasingly rancorous in the last few weeks.
The discussion about the role of foreign countries in elections was raised on the program in which reference was made to concerns expressed by the European Union, the United States and Britain over the suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegedly breaching asset-declaration rules.
“We are waiting for the person who will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags because nobody will come to Nigeria and tell us how to run our country,” said El-Rufai.
“We have got that independence and we are trying to run our country as decently as possible,” he said.
Last year Buhari and Atiku both signed an agreement stating a commitment to hold a peaceful election.
Following El-Rufai’s comments, the main opposition People’s Democratic Party said it would be “left with no option than to consider a review of its signatory in the national peace accord” if the ruling party did not stop “comments, threats and incendiary actions.”
The chief justice — who was suspended and replaced with an acting replacement last month — could preside over a dispute over the election result. Nigeria’s judiciary has helped resolve electoral disputes in past votes, some of which have been marred by violence and vote rigging.
Last week the Nigerian government said it would not accept any foreign “meddling” after statements by the EU, the United States and Britain expressed fears about the impact of the judge’s suspension if the election result was disputed.
“While the security of EU observers is of paramount importance, and will remain under constant review, EU observers will continue their work across the country in the run-up to — and beyond — the 16 February elections,” said the EU election observation mission in a tweet in which it stated that it was aware of the governor’s comments. (Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Tom Brown)

Latest updates

Nigeria leader’s ally says foreigners who intervene in poll face ‘body bags’
0
US halts some Cameroon military assistance over human rights
0
Crown prince leads Saudi tourism workshop
0
Scoot over Microsoft: Apple again the most valuable US company
0
Dubai Islamic Bank marks listing of $750m bond
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.