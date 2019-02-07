You are here

Turkey says work on roadmap for Syria’s Manbij has accelerated

Mevlut Cavusoglu says there is still little clarity on the details of a safe zone in Syria. (AP)
WASHINGTON: Work to implement an agreement between Turkey and the United States over the Syrian town of Manbij has recently accelerated, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that militants from Kurdish YPG militia still remained inside the town.
Speaking at a news conference in Washington after a meeting of the global coalition against Daesh, Mevlut Cavusoglu said there was still little clarity on the details of a potential safe zone that Turkey hopes to establish in Syria.
Cavusoglu repeated that Ankara would be against a safe zone in which ‘terrorist’ elements would be protected.

Topics: Syria

Baghdad anger at Trump plan for US troops in Iraqi base

Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
0

Baghdad anger at Trump plan for US troops in Iraqi base

  • Iraq rejects being a launching pad for harming any other country, says Shiite spiritual leader
  • Trump said last week that US troops should remain at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s most powerful Shiite cleric joined criticism on Wednesday of President Donald Trump’s plan to keep US troops in Iraq to counter Iran.

Iraq wants good relations with all its neighbors “based on mutual interests and without intervention in internal affairs,” and “rejects being a launching pad for harming any other country,” Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani said.

Trump said last week that US troops should remain at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, which belongs to the Iraqi army.

“We spent a fortune on building this incredible base,” he said. “We might as well keep it. And one of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi reminded Trump that there were no US bases in Iraq and called on him to retract his statements.

President Barham Saleh said Trump had not asked for permission to use Iraqi territory to monitor Iran. “Don’t burden Iraq with your own issues,” he said.

Trump’s comments added to concerns in Iraq about America’s long-term intentions, particularly after it withdraws its troops from Syria. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured allies on Wednesday that the pullout was only tactical and called on them to recommit to permanently defeating Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

“US troops withdrawing from Syria is not the end of America’s fight,” Pompeo said. “The fight is one we will continue to wage alongside you. To that end, we ask that our coalition partners seriously and rapidly consider requests that will enable our efforts to continue. Those requests are likely to come very soon.”

Topics: Iraq US forces in Iraq Ali Al-Sistani Iraq Shiites Adel Abdul Mahdi

