Huge entertainment boost for Saudi Arabia during GEA chief’s visit to London

JEDDAH: A host of international stage shows, musicals, festivals, TV shows, open-air cinema events and other attractions are heading to the Kingdom.
It follows a visit to London by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Mr. Turki Al-Sheikh, during which he signed memorandums of understanding with a wide range of producers and promoters as part of the efforts to enrich and diversify the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia, and attract prestigious international productions and events.
Promoter Flying Music plans to present a number of theater shows, including a production of the West End musical “Thriller,” featuring the songs of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5. Fans of magic have a double bill to look forward to: acclaimed British magician Dynamo will bring his bag of tricks to the Kingdom for a live show, while The Works Entertainment company will stage its world-famous show “The Illusionists,” a theatrical experience featuring a varied cast of conjurers. Movie buffs, meanwhile, can look forward to a number of open-air cinema screenings presented by Luna Cinema.
Award-winning science and cultural-heritage organization 1001 Inventions will organize a series of mobile educational exhibitions, and during Ramadan Design Lab Experience will provide entertainment tents in a number of regions. TeamPartner Three will provide and operate two high-tech mobile theaters and train teams of Saudis to run them. Among the TV industry deals, The History Channel’s “Ultimate Soldier Challenge” will make a local version of the show featuring a group of Saudi soldiers.
A Ferrari Festival will be staged, showcasing the Italian manufacturer's cars. Gaming festival Insomnia plans to establish one of the largest video-game shows in the world in the Kingdom, and a festival dedicated to the Valve Corporation video Game game “Dota2” is also planned. An MoU was also signed with Merlin Entertainment, owner of the famous Madame Tussauds wax museums, and another with IMG to organize the famous Color Run race.
