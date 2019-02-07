You are here

Qantas cancels order for 8 Airbus A380s amid doubts on jet's future

Qantas flight QF1, an Airbus A380-800 aircraft, takes off from Sydney International Airport above Botany Bay in Australia. (REUTERS File Photo)
  • Qantas to still refurbish 12 A380s in its existing fleet
  • Dubai’s Emirates is exploring switching some orders for the superjumbo to the smaller A350
* Order was placed in 2006, not part of fleet plan for “some time“
* Comes amid doubts over future of superjumbo
* Qantas to still refurbish 12 A380s in its existing fleet (Adds context on A380 future, Airbus comment)
By Jamie Freed
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 : Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd. said on Thursday it formally canceled a longstanding order for eight Airbus SE A380 superjumbo jets.
The decision, which will remove the order placed in 2006 from the Airbus order book, comes as new doubts have been raised about the future of the four-engined A380.
Dubai’s Emirates is exploring switching some orders for the superjumbo to the smaller A350 in a move that has Airbus looking closely at closing A380 factories sooner than expected, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.
A Qantas spokesman said the airline had formalized its decision to cancel the order for eight A380s following discussions with Airbus.
“These aircraft have not been part of the airline’s fleet and network plans for some time,” the Qantas spokesman said.
Qantas has 12 A380s in its fleet and the spokesman said it would proceed with plans to refurbish the cabins starting in the middle of this year, with the jets set to remain flying with the airline “well into the future.”
An Airbus spokesman said the manufacturer had agreed to the “contract amendment” announced by Qantas.
“This change will be reflected in our end January order and delivery tables,” the Airbus spokesman said.
The Qantas spokesman declined to comment on the terms of the cancelation.
It comes after another order long viewed as doubtful for 10 A380s from Hong Kong Airlines was removed last month from the end-December Airbus order and delivery tables following negotiations.
Willie Walsh, the CEO of British Airways parent IAG , said last week that Airbus should lower the price of the A380 if it wanted to sell more of them.
The A380 has a list price of $445.6 million, but airlines typically receive significant discounts from manufacturers.

Scoot over Microsoft: Apple again the most valuable US company

  • Apple’s market capitalization was overtaken in December by Amazon and Microsoft
  • While Apple has gained in recent sessions, Microsoft and Amazon’s shares fell after their quarterly reports
SAN FRANCISCO, US: Apple won back its crown as the most valuable publicly listed US company on Wednesday, ending the session with a market capitalization above recent leaders Microsoft and Amazon.com.
Apple edged up 0.03 percent, putting its market value at $821.5 billion. Microsoft’s market capitalization ended at $813.4 billion after its stock dipped 1.11 percent, while Amazon’s stock market value finished the day at $805.7 billion, in third place, after its shares slid 1.12 percent.
Apple’s stock has risen about 13 percent since its quarterly earnings report on Jan. 29, with investors betting it was oversold following months of concern about a slowdown in iPhone demand and the company’s rare revenue warning on Jan. 2 related to soft demand in China.
But slowing iPhone sales have led to lower expectations for Apple’s stock. The average analyst price target for Apple has fallen from $240 three months ago to $175, less than a dollar more than its current stock price of $174.24.
After touching a record $1.1 trillion last October, Apple’s market capitalization fell gradually, and it was overtaken in December by Amazon and Microsoft, which have taken turns in the top position since then.
Apple’s stock market value hit a low of $675 billion on Jan. 3 after its revenue warning, but then steadily recovered, helped in part by a quarterly report that was better than feared by investors.
While Apple has gained in recent sessions, Microsoft and Amazon’s shares fell after their quarterly reports. Amazon has declined almost 5 percent since Thursday, when it forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates and said it would step up investments in 2019.
“That has raised some eyebrows, it’s a perception that Amazon may be settling into a more mature phase in terms of growth,” said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta.
Morgan owns shares in Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, but he said that if forced to choose, he would favor Amazon because of its lead in cloud-computing market share.
Microsoft’s stock is about flat from last Wednesday, when the software maker met targets for its quarterly results and forecast.

 

