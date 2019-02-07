You are here

﻿

HIGHLIGHTS from Sherin Guirguis’ ‘Bint al Nil’

Sherin Guirguis ‘Here I Have Returned.’ (Supplied)
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Sherin Guirguis’ “Bint al Nil” is one of two exhibitions chosen to open the Tahrir Cultural Center at the American University in Cairo this month, which runs until February 28.

‘Here I Have Returned’ (2018)
LA-based, Luxor-born artist Sherin Guirguis has created a body of work intended to honor Doria Shafik, the pioneering Egyptian feminist who founded the Bint Al Nil Movement, which was instrumental in gaining Egyptian women the right to vote.

‘Storming Parliament I’ (2018)
One of a pair of paintings whose paper patterns echo the architecture of the gates outside Egypt’s parliament building. Guirguis has partially covered them in swathes of indigo-blue ink, mirroring the Nile. The title refers to a march on parliament led by Shafik in 1951, leading more than 1,500 women in protest against male dominance in politics.

‘Azbakeya (Will You Welcome Me This Time)’ (2018)
The background pattern of this piece reflects the latticework on the fences around Cairo’s Azbakeya Gardens — the scene of Shafik’s first public address. In a press release for Guirguis’ similar recent exhibit in the US, the artist’s work was described as “crucial, because she is … bringing awareness to histories that will likely fade away.”

 

Art Jameel launches competition to design a cinema in Jeddah

A digital rendering of the Hayy: Creative Hub. (Art Jameel/ibda design)
Updated 06 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: A competition inviting architects and designers to submit design proposals for a new movie house in Saudi Arabia has been launched by creative organization, Art Jameel.

Art Jameel, an independent organization that supports arts, education and heritage in the Middle East, is calling for design proposals for a new cinema in Jeddah, which will be part of a 17,000-square-meter art complex called Hayy: Creative Club.

Interested professional architects, designers, or cinema specialists should register online by March 22 – successful registrants will be given a month to create their proposals.

“We are delighted today to announce this unique opportunity for architects and designers from the Gulf and around the world to take part in imagining a picture house cinema for Saudi Arabia,” Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel, said in a released statement.

According to Art Jameel, which has offices in Dubai and Jeddah, “The competition challenges applicants from around the world to deliver turnkey design proposals for a completely fitted cinema space.”

Entrants will also have to consider “benchmarks for sustainability and technological efficiency” in their turnkey design proposals.

A panel of judges will evaluate the proposals, including architects and cinema specialists, to pick a winner and two runner ups by the end of June 2019.

The winning team will then be awarded a contract for the development of the project, and they will be in charge of supervising its construction, according to the organization’s website. In addition, they will be given $15,000.

Throughout the deliberation process, a public series of lectures will be hosted for budding Saudi Arabia-based architects and designers.

Derived from the Arabic word for neighborhood, the Hayy: Creative Club is a three-story art complex due for completion in 2020 in northern Jeddah.

“Hayy: Creative Hub aims to contribute to the Kingdom’s 2030 vision and its mandate in nurturing a thriving, diversified cultural scene and creative economy,” Carver said.

According to Art Jameel’s website, the center “will act as an incubator for creatives and entrepreneurs — it will bring together and nurture Saudi Arabian artists, playwrights, photographers, filmmakers” and more.  

