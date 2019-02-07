You are here

Still no Muslim cemetery in Quebec two years after mosque attack

There are currently only two Muslim cemeteries in Quebec province despite a large Muslim population estimated to be 243,000. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 February 2019
AFP
Still no Muslim cemetery in Quebec two years after mosque attack

  • Land was chosen in 2017 for the new cemetery, but the project was rejected in a referendum
  • Once opened, the new cemetery will be able to accomodate a few hundred burials
Updated 07 February 2019
AFP
QUEBEC CITY: Two years after six people were killed in an attack at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, the local Canadian Muslim community still does not have its own cemetery to bury their dead.
Land had been chosen in 2017 for a new cemetery about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital of Canada’s Quebec province, but the project was rejected in a referendum.
Quebec City later sold land adjacent to a Catholic cemetery to the mosque, but its opening has been delayed by technical issues.
“In this area, the water table is a little too high,” explained Frederic Fournier, spokesman for Quebec’s environment ministry.
The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec (CCIQ), he said, “must propose a solution to lower the water table to prevent the coffins from coming into contact with the groundwater and avoid contamination.”
CCIQ president Boufeldja Benabdallah said it is pressing ahead but the water woes could take a few more months to resolve.
Once opened, the new cemetery will be able to accomodate a few hundred burials. “The graveyard will be good to use for 50 years,” he said.
“In years past, there were only two options for the deceased,” Mohamed Labidi, a former president of the CCIQ, told AFP.
Either their remains were repatriated to their birth country — the six killed in the 2017 mosque shooting had emigrated to Canada — or they were buried at a Muslim cemetery in Montreal, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Quebec City.
He stressed the importance for members of his community to be buried in an all-Muslim cemetery. “It’s real need to have a cemetery, for stability of the Muslim community,” he said.
Of the six victims of the January 2017 attack, “five people have been repatriated to their home country and one is buried at the Muslim cemetery in Montreal,” said Benabdallah.
They were all dual nationals — two from Algeria, two Guineans, one Moroccan and one Tunisian.
There are currently only two Muslim cemeteries in Quebec province — both located in Montreal, despite a large Muslim population estimated to be 243,000.

Topics: Canada Muslim

Jobless youth march to protest Indian ‘unemployment crisis’

Updated 07 February 2019
AP
Jobless youth march to protest Indian 'unemployment crisis'

  • The protesters disputed the government’s claim that it has created millions of jobs since it came to power in 2014
  • They marched from the 17th century Red Fort to a park near India’s Parliament building
Updated 07 February 2019
AP
NEW DELHI: Hundreds of jobless young people marched Thursday through the streets of the Indian capital demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government tackle what they called a rising unemployment crisis.
The protesters disputed the government’s claim that it has created millions of jobs since it came to power in 2014 with the economy growing around 7 percent annually. They marched from the 17th century Red Fort to a park near India’s Parliament building.
Dismissing the economic expansion as a jobless growth, the protesters said authorities should immediately fill 2.4 million vacancies in government jobs to reduce unemployment.
Media reports say the government is suppressing data showing the country’s unemployment rate has hit a 45-year high of 6.1 percent. The government says the figures are premature and official numbers will be announced in March.
“We are frustrated. I think this government has to give lot of answers to a lot of us today,” said Ngurang Reena, a 27-year-old university student.
Amlokant Mako, another marcher, noted that Modi had promised to create 20 million new jobs a year. “He has not kept his promises,” he said.
In a sudden move in 2017, Modi’s government demonetized high currency notes of 500 rupees and 1,000 rupees to try to reduce black-market dealings and encourage digital transfers. But that hit India’s informal economy badly, with tens of thousands of jobs lost and businesses in several cash-intensive industries taking a beating.

Topics: India

