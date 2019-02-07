British energy bills can rise by $151 a year: regulator

You are here

Lawmakers earlier said customers were being overcharged for electricity and gas.
Britain’s regulator said energy suppliers could increase consumer bills by 117 pounds ($151) a year from April 1 as it announced an increase in its annual price cap on Thursday, due to rising wholesale costs.
Ofgem was tasked by parliament to set a limit after lawmakers said customers were being overcharged for electricity and gas. Prime Minister Theresa May had called the tariffs a “rip-off.”
Ofgem said it needed to allow suppliers to charge more as wholesale energy contracts, used to help formulate the cap level, were 17 percent higher than during the last cap period.
“We can assure these customers... that these increases are only due to actual rises in energy costs, rather than excess charges from supplier profiteering,” Ofgem chief executive Dermot Nolan said.
The cap for average annual consumption will rise to 1,254 pounds from 1,137 pounds for customers on the most commonly used tariffs.
Ofgem calculates the cap using a formula that includes wholesale gas prices, energy suppliers network costs and costs of government policies, such as renewable power subsidies.
Several of Britain’s biggest suppliers, a group known as the “Big Six,” complained that the cap was initially set too low.
Most are expected to increase prices once it is raised. The big six energy suppliers are Centrica’s British Gas, SSE, Iberdrola’s Scottish Power, Innogy’s npower, E.ON and EDF Energy.

STOCKHOLM: Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely, reported higher full-year revenue on Thursday, but said its profit margins had slipped and were expected to remain under pressure this year.
Carmakers have faced rising costs and pricing pressure in some markets due to a trade war between Washington and Beijing in 2018 as well as slower demand from Europe and from China, the biggest autos market.
“For 2019, we see another year of volume growth as we continue to benefit from our strong product program and increased capacity. But we have to be realistic and acknowledge that margins will remain under continued pressure,” Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.
Suppliers and automakers have issued new warnings and results misses this year, with Daimler this week reporting a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit.
Volvo said its operating profit increased by 0.9 percent to 14.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.5 billion) although its margin fell to 5.6 percent from 6.7 percent. This was despite its 2018 revenue rising by 21 percent to 252.7 billion Swedish crowns.
Volvo has been on a growth path under Geely’s umbrella, with four straight years of record sales, aided by its steady push into premium automobiles, pitted it against Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz and its fellow German rival BMW.
The Swedish-based firm postponed plans for a listing last year, citing the adverse impact of the tariff war and an industry downturn, while also taking on the costs of retooling its factories in an effort to limit the negative tariff impact.

