German competition watchdog to rule on Facebook

In January, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg defended his company in the international media, saying its advertising-based business model required collecting personal data. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook is a dominant player in Germany with 30 million users
  • Officials have been looking into Facebook since mid-2016, charging that it uses other networks to collect masses of information about users without their knowledge
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany’s competition watchdog is set to rule Thursday on whether Facebook abused its dominant position in social media to collect excessive data and could even ban the site’s “Like” buttons from other webpages.
Officials have been looking into Facebook since mid-2016, charging that the Silicon Valley giant uses other networks — like subsidiaries Instagram and Whatsapp, as well as Twitter and other websites — to collect masses of information about users without their knowledge.
That data then provides the foundation for Facebook’s advertising profits.
Federal Cartel Office (FCO) chief Andreas Mundt will announce his findings in a press conference at 10:00 am (0900 GMT) in Bonn.
There is no danger Facebook will suffer swingeing fines like those imposed by Brussels on rival Google over competition misdeeds.
But the social network could be ordered to update its terms of use in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, or even see some of its functions banned.
Media have reported that the “Like” buttons strewn around webpages — used to collect browsing data even when people are not using the Facebook website — could be forbidden.
With almost 30 million users in Germany — 23 million of them logging in daily — Facebook is a dominant player, the cartel authority said in preliminary findings published in December 2017.
The firm “is abusing this dominant position by making the use of its social network conditional on its being allowed to limitlessly amass every kind of data generated by using third-party websites and merge it with the user’s Facebook account,” it said in a statement.
Such “third-party” sources include Whatsapp and Instagram’s chat features, as well as Internet sites and mobile apps that collect data about users’ activities.
“This even happens when, for example, a user does not press a ‘Like button’ but has called up a site into which such a button is embedded,” Mundt said.
“Users are unaware of this.”
The FCO says users are obliged to accept Facebook’s terms of use as a whole, losing control over the use of their personal data.
That constitutes a breach of European data protection rules, the preliminary finding stated.
At the time, Facebook told AFP that the initial report “paints an inaccurate picture” of the firm, stressing that Facebook was not a dominant company and that it complied with European data protection laws.
Since then Facebook has suffered a nightmarish 2018, battered by a torrent of outcries and scandals.
It was accused of offering a platform for manipulating voters and failing to protect user data.
As it celebrated its 15th birthday, the social network had to contend with the global Cambridge Analytica scandal of March 2018.
In that case, data belonging to tens of millions of Facebook users was harvested by the British company through an online personality quiz.
The same consultancy worked on both the Leave campaign in the UK’s Brexit referendum of 2016 and on Donald Trump’s election campaign in the same year.
The EU introduced its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May last year, intensifying regulators’ focus on Facebook.
In January, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg defended his company in the international media, saying its advertising-based business model required collecting personal data.
“We don’t sell people’s data” to other firms, he insisted in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal.

Facebook me, habibi: Middle East marks 15 years of networking

Updated 07 February 2019
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

Facebook me, habibi: Middle East marks 15 years of networking

  • How the social networking platform went from personal to political during the Arab Spring
  • Facebook has 2.32 billion monthly active users, with 181 million in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and 16 million in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 February 2019
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

DUBAI: People throughout the Middle East joined the world in musing about Facebook, and about all the ways it has changed their lives both personally and politically, as it turned 15 this week.

But the social networking site really took off in the region a few years after its launch on Feb. 4, 2004, by a group of American university students. 

In September 2006, Facebook launched worldwide to everyone above the age of 13 with a valid email address, and it was not until March 10, 2009, that it began running in Arabic.

On Jan. 25, 2011, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians gathered in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, calling on President Hosni Mubarak to step down after almost 30 years in power. 

Facebook was credited with bringing all these people from across the country to one location at a specific time.

“Facebook was pivotal during the 11 days of protest, hence the internet had to be shut down by the authorities,” said A. Al-Saidy, who protested in Tahrir Square at the time.

“Many activists shared videos on Facebook, calling for people to come down and join. When the day came, no one thought a Facebook page could mobilize all those people.”

Al-Saidy was a follower of the page “We Are All Khaled Said,” an homage to a 29-year-old who was tortured to death by police, which is credited with being one of the catalysts that touched off the protests. 

It garnered more than 100,000 followers in just three days, becoming the most followed page on Facebook in the Arab world at the time. 

Egypt was not the only country where Facebook played a role in the Arab Spring. Pages were created for protests in Tunisia, Syria and other Arab countries, leading to the coining of the phrase “social media revolution.” It is for this reason that countries such as China, Iran and North Korea have completely blocked access to Facebook.

The site has also been used in the Middle East for less disruptive political purposes. During Lebanon’s municipal and parliamentary elections in 2016 and 2018, independent civil society groups used Facebook to promote and advertise their campaigns. 

Regardless of its purpose, its popularity is still undeniable. Facebook has 2.32 billion monthly active users, with 181 million in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and 16 million in Saudi Arabia.

“We celebrate and encourage these meaningful connections like bonding over a common interest and helping local businesses thrive. Our goal is to drive positive social and economic impact across the country (Saudi Arabia),” a Facebook spokesperson told Arab News.

The platform specifically catered to audiences in Saudi Arabia and the Muslim world in 2018, the spokesperson said, adding: “We connected Saudi Arabia to the rest of the world during Hajj last year, where millions of people across the world were able to view a live Facebook broadcast of the Taraweeh prayers through the use of 360-degree video technology, in partnership with Arab News.”While other platforms, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, may have gained in popularity, Facebook now owns those too.

“The MENA region is one of Instagram’s fastest-growing and most vibrant communities, and we’re committed to providing the right tools for local users to connect and share experiences with one another,” the spokesperson said. 

That is similar to Facebook’s original purpose. “Our job at Facebook is to help people make the greatest positive impact, while mitigating areas where technology and social media can contribute to divisiveness and isolation. Giving people a voice is a principle our community has been committed to since we began.”

