Al-Jubeir meets member states of Global Coalition fighting terrorist organizations

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir led a Saudi delegation at the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member states of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS, Saudi state agency SPA reported.

“The International Coalition to Fight ISIS was established in 2014 and consists of 12 countries. My country was one of the founding countries and one of the first countries that participated actively in the military operations against the organization,” Jubeir said, referring to Daesh.

“My government will continue its fight against terrorism and its sponsoring countries, and pledge to support all international and regional efforts to eliminate terrorist organizations, terrorism and the activities of destabilizing states in the region,” he said.

“We believe that our war against terrorism must include combating its funding and rhetoric that justifies violence and terrorism. For this reason, my country has established a center to combat terrorism and extremism and its sources of funding. We also underscore the importance of continuing this alliance so that we can all ensure an effective and lasting defeat, he added.

During the meeting, member states discussed issues of common interest, ways of enhancing cooperation and developing bilateral relations.