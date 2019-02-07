You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Jubeir meets member states of Global Coalition fighting terrorist organizations
﻿

Al-Jubeir meets member states of Global Coalition fighting terrorist organizations

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir (L) attends the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the Department of State in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al-Jubeir meets member states of Global Coalition fighting terrorist organizations

  • Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir led a Saudi delegation at the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member states of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS
  • During the meeting, member states discussed issues of common interest, ways of enhancing cooperation and developing bilateral relations
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir led a Saudi delegation at the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member states of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS, Saudi state agency SPA reported.

“The International Coalition to Fight ISIS was established in 2014 and consists of 12 countries. My country was one of the founding countries and one of the first countries that participated actively in the military operations against the organization,” Jubeir said, referring to Daesh.

“My government will continue its fight against terrorism and its sponsoring countries, and pledge to support all international and regional efforts to eliminate terrorist organizations, terrorism and the activities of destabilizing states in the region,” he said.

“We believe that our war against terrorism must include combating its funding and rhetoric that justifies violence and terrorism. For this reason, my country has established a center to combat terrorism and extremism and its sources of funding. We also underscore the importance of continuing this alliance so that we can all ensure an effective and lasting defeat, he added.

During the meeting, member states discussed issues of common interest, ways of enhancing cooperation and developing bilateral relations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir Daesh

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi basketball team takes diplomatic approach to sport
0
Business & Economy
Getting rid of red tape seen as key to Saudi reform push

Huge entertainment boost for Saudi Arabia during GEA chief’s visit to London

Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
0

Huge entertainment boost for Saudi Arabia during GEA chief’s visit to London

  • A number of entertainment events are heading to the Kingdom
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A host of international stage shows, musicals, festivals, TV shows, open-air cinema events and other attractions are heading to the Kingdom.
It follows a visit to London by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Mr. Turki Al-Sheikh, during which he signed memorandums of understanding with a wide range of producers and promoters as part of the efforts to enrich and diversify the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia, and attract prestigious international productions and events.
Promoter Flying Music plans to present a number of theater shows, including a production of the West End musical “Thriller,” featuring the songs of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5. Fans of magic have a double bill to look forward to: acclaimed British magician Dynamo will bring his bag of tricks to the Kingdom for a live show, while The Works Entertainment company will stage its world-famous show “The Illusionists,” a theatrical experience featuring a varied cast of conjurers. Movie buffs, meanwhile, can look forward to a number of open-air cinema screenings presented by Luna Cinema.
Award-winning science and cultural-heritage organization 1001 Inventions will organize a series of mobile educational exhibitions, and during Ramadan Design Lab Experience will provide entertainment tents in a number of regions. TeamPartner Three will provide and operate two high-tech mobile theaters and train teams of Saudis to run them. Among the TV industry deals, The History Channel’s “Ultimate Soldier Challenge” will make a local version of the show featuring a group of Saudi soldiers.
A Ferrari Festival will be staged, showcasing the Italian manufacturer's cars. Gaming festival Insomnia plans to establish one of the largest video-game shows in the world in the Kingdom, and a festival dedicated to the Valve Corporation video Game game “Dota2” is also planned. An MoU was also signed with Merlin Entertainment, owner of the famous Madame Tussauds wax museums, and another with IMG to organize the famous Color Run race.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment General Entertainment Authority festivals

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Al-Sheikh: Saudi entertainment sector ‘needs investment’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces live music permits as part of ambitious ‘year of entertainment’

Latest updates

Jobless youth march to protest Indian ‘unemployment crisis’
0
Iraqi militia says it hit Daesh targets inside Syria
0
US-backed Syria force says captures foreign militants ‘daily’
0
Canada opens doors to some 750 ex-slaves from Libya
0
Yemen’s interior minister calls for national alignment for state restoration
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.