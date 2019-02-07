UAE rise 12 places in latest FIFA World Rankings

LONDON: The UAE’s march to the Asian Cup semifinals has seen the Whites leap 12 places to 67th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.
The hosts of the continental tournament memorable beat Australia in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual winners Qatar in the last-four clash in Al-Ain.
Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 exit at the hands of Japan in the second round only sees them drop one spot to 70, one place behind Algeria.
Iraq’s journey to the second round in the UAE has seen them rise one place to 80 while Syria’s surprise group-stage departure — they lost to Jordan and the Socceroos in Group B — has precipitated a drop of nine spots to 83.
Of other Arab nations, Egypt are at 57, Morocco 43 and Tunisia the highest at 28.
