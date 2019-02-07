You are here

UAE rise 12 places in latest FIFA World Rankings

Ali Mabkhout celebrates his goal that got the UAE a 1-0 win over Australia and into the Asian Cup last four. (AFP)
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
UAE rise 12 places in latest FIFA World Rankings

  • Asian Cup hosts UAE reach 67th in world rankings.
  • Saudi Arabia drop one spot to 70th as Tunisia remain highest ranked Arab side at 28.
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
LONDON: The UAE’s march to the Asian Cup semifinals has seen the Whites leap 12 places to 67th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.
The hosts of the continental tournament memorable beat Australia in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual winners Qatar in the last-four clash in Al-Ain.
Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 exit at the hands of Japan in the second round only sees them drop one spot to 70, one place behind Algeria.
Iraq’s journey to the second round in the UAE has seen them rise one place to 80 while Syria’s surprise group-stage departure — they lost to Jordan and the Socceroos in Group B — has precipitated a drop of nine spots to 83.
Of other Arab nations, Egypt are at 57, Morocco 43 and Tunisia the highest at 28.

Pep Guardiola warns Liverpool Manchester City will fight to the death for Premier League title

Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
Pep Guardiola warns Liverpool Manchester City will fight to the death for Premier League title

  • City coach says his side will never give up their title without a battle.
  • Defending champions face Chelsea on Sunday after Reds face Bournemouth the day before.
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Pep Guardiola has warned Liverpool they need to fight to the death to win the Premier League as his Manchester City side will not give up.
The Abu Dhabi-owned club beat Everton 2-0 on Wednesday to go top of the table on goal difference barely a month after the Reds could have gone 10 points clear.
Liverpool may have a game in hand but the City coach is now confident his side have the grit and determination — to go along with their undoubted flair and attacking prowess — to defend their title after many were questioning the team’s character.
“We have a game every three days for three months. I don’t know how far we will get, maybe we will die in the road, but we are trying,” Guardiola said.
“We have played one more game than Liverpool. It’s good to be top but Liverpool has a game at Old Trafford.
“I don’t think too much about that but four or five days ago we could have been seven points behind, it is a lesson to not give up.”
While he often maintains a cool, calm exterior there is little doubting the recent questioning of City’s temperament annoyed Guardiola.
“We come from champions and we are in a situation where we could have given up but it didn’t happen,” the Spaniard said.
“We gave an incredible game against Liverpool. These players have shown incredible desire and performances for the last two years. How could I question them?”
Next up for City is a home clash against Chelsea on Sunday, while Liverpool face Bournemouth at Anfield.
“We have an incredible test on Sunday against Chelsea,” Guardiola said.
In City and Guardiola’s favor is the return to form of Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian was sidelined for most of the first half of the season with a knee injury and against Everton was used off the bench. But sure to start against Chelsea Guardiola is excited about he impact the winger can have.
“He had a good kick in his last game and I didn’t want extra, I prefer a few minutes to 90 minutes from Kevin and maybe he will be fresh for Sunday,” the coach said.
“What I like, especially from Kevin, he came on and he was incredible.
“You don’t win football competitions with 11 players. The players that come on after, sometimes I read which players can help us make a (difference) because some players don’t play good from the bench.”

