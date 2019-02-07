GEA launches largest program yet to discover local talent in Saudi Arabia

World tourism chief visits Saudi National Museum



JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, did some sightseeing of his own during a visit to the Saudi capital.

The official toured the National Museum at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, in Riyadh, which houses a vast range of displays showcasing the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula.

After viewing artefacts from various civilizations, Pololikashvili visited the Saudi history hall where the National Museum’s director-general, Dr. Khaled Al-Haiti, explained the background to some of the exhibits.

Pololikashvili also watched a documentary about the unification of Saudi Arabia by its founder Abdul Aziz.

Afterwards, the tourism chief visited the Korean Archeology Exhibition, which runs until March 7 in the National Museum complex. Entitled “Korean History and Culture: An Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition includes more than 200 pieces of Korean archeology, culture and folklore products, plus a selection of displays from the National Museum of Korea, in Seoul.

Writing in the visitor book at the end of his tour, Pololikashvili said it had been a pleasure to learn about the Kingdom’s history, and he thanked museum staff for receiving him.

Earlier, Pololikashvili met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and praised Saudi Arabia’s diversity of tourism and cultural development.

The meeting reviewed aspects of the bilateral partnership between the Kingdom and UNWTO, the initiatives of Vision 2030, and UNWTO’s support for the country’s tourism programs.

Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), Ahmad Al-Khateeb, also met Pololikashvili, and they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the SCTH and UNWTO.

