GEA launches largest program yet to discover local talent in Saudi Arabia

The program aims to discover and help develop local talents, especially in fields that reflect Saudi Arabian culture. (AFP)
Updated 07 February 2019
Arab News
  • There are currently 20 categories that people can choose to enter
  • The winners will be announced in October
Arab News
JEDDAH: The chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh, launched a new national program to unearth young, entertaining talents called “GEA Challenges” on Wednesday.
The program aims to discover and help develop local talents, especially in fields that reflect Saudi Arabian culture.
There are currently 20 categories that people can choose to enter, including music, comedy, graffiti art and acting, whilst the GEA have also said that they are open to suggestions for further categories, should there be sufficient demand for them.
Successful applicants will receive part of a fund of SR20 million ($5.3 million) to train and take their talents to an international audience. The winners of each category will receive SR500,000, with the second-placed candidates winning SR300,000 and those in third place netting SR200,000.
Entry applications will open on Wednesday, Feb. 6 through the program’s website, and successful applicants will be evaluated and nominated for the live stage between May 1 and June 31. Live performances and judging will be held between July 1 and Aug. 31, after which the public will be allowed to vote for their favorite. The winners will be announced in October.
Registration forms, a full list of the categories currently on offer, and all terms and conditions, copyrights and other information can be found on the program’s website: geachallenges.com

World tourism chief visits Saudi National Museum

Zurab Pololikashvili visited National Museum at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Arab News
  • The official toured the iconic museum, which is home to a vast array of artifacts showcasing the cultural heritage of the Arabian Peninsula
Arab News
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, did some sightseeing of his own during a visit to the Saudi capital.
The official toured the National Museum at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, in Riyadh, which houses a vast range of displays showcasing the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula.
After viewing artefacts from various civilizations, Pololikashvili visited the Saudi history hall where the National Museum’s director-general, Dr. Khaled Al-Haiti, explained the background to some of the exhibits. 
Pololikashvili also watched a documentary about the unification of Saudi Arabia by its founder Abdul Aziz.
Afterwards, the tourism chief visited the Korean Archeology Exhibition, which runs until March 7 in the National Museum complex. Entitled “Korean History and Culture: An Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition includes more than 200 pieces of Korean archeology, culture and folklore products, plus a selection of displays from the National Museum of Korea, in Seoul.
Writing in the visitor book at the end of his tour, Pololikashvili said it had been a pleasure to learn about the Kingdom’s history, and he thanked museum staff for receiving him.
Earlier, Pololikashvili met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and praised Saudi Arabia’s diversity of tourism and cultural development.
The meeting reviewed aspects of the bilateral partnership between the Kingdom and UNWTO, the initiatives of Vision 2030, and UNWTO’s support for the country’s tourism programs.
Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), Ahmad Al-Khateeb, also met Pololikashvili, and they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the SCTH and UNWTO.
 

