Daesh down to less than 1% of original territory: coalition

A US military vehicle drives through the village of Baghuz in the countryside of the eastern Deir Ezzor province on January 26, 2019. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with backing from a US-led coalition, are battling to expel the last Daesh militants from hamlets in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. (AFP)
AFP
  • Extremists now clinging on to a small sliver of land near the village of Baghouz in eastern Syria
  • Many residents are fleeing ahead of a final offensive
AFP
BEIRUT: Recent gains by Kurdish-led forces in Syria have shrunk Daesh's territory to less than one percent of its original size, the US-led coalition said on Thursday.
Major General Christopher Ghika, the coalition's deputy commander, described the size of the last patch of land held by the extremists as "now less than one percent of the original caliphate".
The coalition and allied Kurdish forces have captured "approximately 99.5 percent" of Daesh-controlled territory, he said in a statement.
At its height, the extremist proto-state proclaimed by Daesh in Syria and Iraq in June 2014 was roughly the size of Britain.
But it has since lost most of that territory to various offensives.
The terrorists are now clinging on to a small sliver of land near the village of Baghouz in eastern Syria and many residents are fleeing and turning themselves in ahead of a final offensive.
Daesh militants "are attempting to escape through intermixing with the innocent women and children attempting to flee the fighting", coalition deputy commanding general Christopher Ghika was quoted as saying.
"These tactics won't succeed, our Syrian partners are focused on finding ISIS wherever they hide, and our Iraqi partners have secured their borders," he said.
More than 37,000 people, mostly wives and children of extremist fighters, have fled Daesh territory since the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition, intensified its offensive in December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based war monitor has said that figure includes some 3,200 suspected terrorists.

Ghassan Salame: Libya is losing $30 million a day due to the closure of El Sharara oil field

Arab News
Arab News
LONDON:  Libya is losing $ 30 million a day due to the closure of the El Sharara oil field, the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ghassan Salame said Thursday.

He added that the United Nations is with any party in Libya that is fighting terrorism, and that his relationship with strongman Khalifa Haftar was “good,” contrary to accusations that he was biased. 

”We are working to secure conditions for elections in Libya, most notably law and security,” Salame told Al Arabiya news channel.  

He also said he was in the midst of efforts to calm the parties in Libya, and that he was optimistic about the political track of the country if the various parties agreed.  

The Libyan National Army (LNA), based in the east of the politically divided country, said on Wednesday it had seized the El Sharara field that produces 315,000 barrels per day from tribesmen and protesters who forced operations to halt when they took the site on Dec. 8.

However, the main production area is still occupied by armed tribesmen, a field engineer told Reuters on Thursday.

The engineer, who asked not to be identified, said a convoy of LNA vehicles had arrived at a substation about 20 km (12 miles) from the main field, which extends for 40 km (25 miles) in Libya's southern desert.
He said the field perimeter was not fenced off and said the LNA was still trying to negotiate access to the main facility with the tribesman and protesters, who had taken the field demanding salary payments and development funds.
The National Oil Corporation, the state-owned oil firm based in the west of Libya, shut production as a result of the protest and declared force majeure, a waiver on its contracts.
The LNA, loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a commander whose powerbase is the eastern city of Benghazi, had demanded on Wednesday that production resume and force majeure be lifted.
NOC and the internationally recognised government, also based in the Tripoli in Libya's west, declined to comment.
Oil output from the OPEC state has been disrupted since conflict erupted in 2011 and a political wedge was driven down the middle of the country. Protesters and armed groups have often targeted oilfields and energy infrastructure.

 

 

 

