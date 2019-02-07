You are here

  • Home
  • Salame: Libya losing $30 million a day due to closure of El Sharara oil field
﻿

Salame: Libya losing $30 million a day due to closure of El Sharara oil field

Libya is losing $ 30 million a day due to the closure of the Sharara Oil field, Ghassan Salame said Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

Salame: Libya losing $30 million a day due to closure of El Sharara oil field

Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON:  Libya is losing $ 30 million a day due to the closure of the El Sharara oil field, the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ghassan Salame said Thursday.

He added that the United Nations is with any party in Libya that is fighting terrorism, and that his relationship with strongman Khalifa Haftar was “good,” contrary to accusations that he was biased. 

“We are working to secure conditions for elections in Libya, most notably law and security,” Salame told Al Arabiya news channel.  

He also said he was in the midst of efforts to calm the parties in Libya, and that he was optimistic about the political track of the country if the various parties agreed.  

The Libyan National Army (LNA), based in the east of the politically divided country, said on Wednesday it had seized the El Sharara field that produces 315,000 barrels per day from tribesmen and protesters who forced operations to halt when they took the site on Dec. 8.

However, the main production area is still occupied by armed tribesmen, a field engineer told Reuters on Thursday.

The engineer, who asked not to be identified, said a convoy of LNA vehicles had arrived at a substation about 20 km (12 miles) from the main field, which extends for 40 km (25 miles) in Libya's southern desert.
He said the field perimeter was not fenced off and said the LNA was still trying to negotiate access to the main facility with the tribesman and protesters, who had taken the field demanding salary payments and development funds.
The National Oil Corporation, the state-owned oil firm based in the west of Libya, shut production as a result of the protest and declared force majeure, a waiver on its contracts.
The LNA, loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a commander whose powerbase is the eastern city of Benghazi, had demanded on Wednesday that production resume and force majeure be lifted.
NOC and the internationally recognised government, also based in the Tripoli in Libya's west, declined to comment.
Oil output from the OPEC state has been disrupted since conflict erupted in 2011 and a political wedge was driven down the middle of the country. Protesters and armed groups have often targeted oilfields and energy infrastructure.

 

 

 

Topics: Ghassan Salame el sharara oilfield Libya

Related

0
World
Canada opens doors to some 750 ex-slaves from Libya
Developing 0
Middle-East
East Libyan forces say they've taken southern oil field

UN praises UAE for Arab women peacekeepers training

Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

UN praises UAE for Arab women peacekeepers training

  • Lacroix hailed the program as a step toward achieving “gender parity”
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, has praised the launching of a military and peacekeeping program for Arab women in the United Arab Emirates.

Lacroix hailed the program as a step toward achieving “gender parity.”

“More good news concerning our call for more women in @UNPeacekeeping from the United Arab Emirates,” he said on Twitter. “Gender parity is achievable with sustained effort by all partners.”

The military and peacekeeping program for Arab women was launched this week at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School in Abu Dhabi.



The step is aimed at achieving gender balance in the UAE and promotes women’s representation in all work avenues, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of the late UAE’s founder, said the UAE’s collaboration with UN Women to host the Arab women military and peacekeeping capacity-building training program is “a testament to the great confidence in the country’s leadership.”

Sheikha Fatima, who is also the Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, GWU, highlighted the UAE’s support to women’s participation in maintaining peace and security in the Arab region.

The UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UN Women on 28 Sept. 2018, to develop the capabilities of Arab women in military and peacekeeping operations.

Topics: UN Arab women UN peacekeepers

Latest updates

Where We Are Going Today: Fakieh Aquarium in Jeddah
0
TheFace: Yasmin Altwaijri, Saudi research scientist
0
UN praises UAE for Arab women peacekeepers training
0
What We Are Reading Today: How Global Currencies Work
0
Tunisian government agrees deal with union to avert strikes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.