France recalls Italy envoy as relations plumb new depths

France recalled its ambassador to Rome after a series of personal criticisms of President Emmanuel Macron by Italy’s two deputy prime ministers, Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini. (AFP)
  Di Maio and Salvini, who formed a populist coalition government last year, have repeatedly criticized Macron, who has in turn targeted their euroskeptic movements
  The latest spat erupted Tuesday after Di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said he met French yellow vest anti-government protesters
PARIS: France took the exceptional step of recalling its envoy to Rome on Thursday to protest a series of attacks from the Italian government which it described as “unprecedented” since World War II.
France’s foreign ministry recalled its ambassador to Rome for consultations after a series of increasingly personal criticisms of President Emmanuel Macron by Italy’s two deputy prime ministers, Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini.
“For several months France has been the subject of repeated accusations, unfounded attacks and outlandish claims,” a ministry statement said. “This is unprecedented since the end of the war.”
In 1940, Italy under leader Benito Mussolini invaded France, occupying part of the southeast, but they have been allies since and are founding members of the European Union.
It is the first time since the war that France has recalled its ambassador.
Di Maio and Salvini, who formed a populist coalition government last year, have repeatedly criticized Macron, who has in turn targeted their euroskeptic movements ahead of high-stake European Parliament elections in May.
The latest spat erupted Tuesday after Di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said he met French “yellow vest” anti-government protesters outside Paris.
Di Maio said the aim of the meeting was to prepare a common front for the European Parliament elections, boasting on Twitter that “the wind of change has crossed the Alps.”
But Paris denounced the matter as “an additional and unacceptable provocation.”
Speaking to AFP, a French official described the recall as a diplomatic message warning Italy to “stop playing with Franco-Italian friendship.”
“The measure is exceptional, but it’s not designed to worsen or escalate” the situation.
The escalating war of words began when the Five Star Movement and Salvini’s far-right League parties won the elections last summer and formed a coalition government.
When the populist government then began preventing rescue boats with migrants on board from docking at Italian ports, Macron blasted its “cynicism and irresponsibility,” comparing the rise of far-right nationalism to leprosy.
It has since spiralled into a string of tit-for-tat exchanges, leading to this week’s latest spat.
“We don’t want to row with anyone,” Salvini said on Thursday, calling for solutions to problematic issues such as French border controls on the Italian frontier and Rome’s demands for the extradition of far-left Italian activists living in France.
Both Salvini and Di Maio also issued statements saying they were available to talk to Macron and the French government.
Last month, Paris summoned Italy’s ambassador to protest Di Maio’s accusation that France was encouraging immigration to Europe “because European countries, France above all, have never stopped colonizing dozens of African countries.”
And Di Maio also denounced the French government for protecting the elite and the privileged, saying “a new Europe is being born of the ‘yellow vests’, of movements, of direct democracy.”
Salvini also poured fuel on the fire last month with a Facebook video in which he said: “I hope the French will be able to free themselves of a terrible president.”
“The opportunity will come on May 26 when finally the French people will be able to take back control of their future, destiny, (and) pride, which are poorly represented by a character like Macron,” he said, referring to the date of the European Parliament elections.
Sebastien Maillard, who heads the Jacques Delors thinktank in Paris, suggested there was little reason for the Italians to call off the fight.
“I don’t quite see what di Maio and Salvini could gain by calling off the battle which serves their domestic political goals,” he said.

Topics: France Italy

Body from wreckage of Sala’s plane arrives in Britain

Updated 07 February 2019
AFP
0

Body from wreckage of Sala's plane arrives in Britain

  Sala's disappearance prompted an outpouring of grief across the footballing world, including at his former club Nantes in France where the plane was flying from
Updated 07 February 2019
AFP
0

PORTLAND: Investigators recovered a body underwater from the wreckage of a plane carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in the Channel and transported it to the British mainland on Thursday for identification.
Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said that bad weather meant they were unable to recover the plane and as a result it was closing down the operation.
The light aircraft was carrying the 28-year-old footballer to his new Premier League team Cardiff City when it disappeared near the British island of Guernsey on January 21, along with 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.
Sala’s disappearance prompted an outpouring of grief across the footballing world, including at his former club Nantes in France where the plane was flying from.
After search operations were suspended, a shipwreck hunter hired by Sala’s family with funds donated by football stars such as Lionel Messi found the wreckage on Sunday.
The body was taken to Portland Harbor in southern England on board the Geo Ocean III offshore supply ship.
It was then stretchered into a silver van, with Dorset Police confirming it had “left the boat and left the port,” before being taken to a nearby mortuary for identification and a post-mortem.
“This morning... the body was brought to Portland Port, Dorset, as this is the nearest part of the British mainland to where the plane was located,” said the police statement.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been updated.”
The AAIB, who took over the operation, had on Monday confirmed that an unidentified body had been found at the site.
“In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amidst the wreckage,” the AAIB said Wednesday.
“The operation was carried out in as dignified a way as possible.”
But it added: “The weather forecast is poor for the foreseeable future and so the difficult decision was taken to bring the overall operation to a close.”
It said that extensive video footage captured by a remotely operated vehicle is expected to “provide valuable evidence for our safety investigation,” adding that it intends to publish an interim report on the accident later this month.
Sala was flying to join up with Cardiff City in what was the most expensive signing in the Welsh club’s history.
Nantes have consulted lawyers to explore legal options to ensure Cardiff pay the transfer fee for Sala, a source close to the French club revealed on Wednesday.
According to the source, the first instalment of the 17-million-euro ($19.3 million) deal for the Argentine striker has yet to be paid, despite the transfer being finalized before the accident.
According to BBC Wales, Nantes have given Cardiff a 10-day ultimatum over the first payment of between five and six million euros.
A source at Cardiff told British media that the Welsh club will honor the contract but only once they have clarified “all the facts.” Cardiff are said to be “surprised” with the timing of the demand so soon after the tragedy.
The plane, a Piper PA-46 Malibu, vanished from radar around 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Guernsey, with pilot Ibbotson the only other person aboard.
After the official rescue team gave up their search, saying there was little chance of finding anyone alive, Sala’s family raised more than 370,000 euros ($422,000) in an online campaign to pay for a private hunt.
“Had that not happened, I don’t think anybody would have searched for the plane,” shipwreck hunter David Mearns, whose private company found the plane, told AFP.
The discovery of two seat cushions on the French coast last week revealed that the plane had broken apart, Mearns added.
Earlier this week the footballer’s father, Horacio Sala, acknowledged that there was no prospect of finding his son alive.
“There’s no longer any hope,” he told Fox Sports.
“We hope the two bodies are inside (the plane). It’s over, the only thing I hope now is that they find them.”

Topics: Sala plane Britain

