You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Fakieh Aquarium in Jeddah
﻿

Where We Are Going Today: Fakieh Aquarium in Jeddah

Updated 07 February 2019
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Where We Are Going Today: Fakieh Aquarium in Jeddah

  • The aquarium is located on Jeddah’s corniche
  • New species are regularly added to the ever-expanding collection of sea life
Updated 07 February 2019
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Fakieh Aquarium, the only public aquarium in Saudi Arabia, offers visitors an entertaining and educational experience, including tours that showcase the treasures lurking beneath the waves.

It features more than 200 aquatic species — including sharks, stingrays, seahorses, dolphins and a host of exotic fish —  not only from the Red Sea but from around the world. New species are regularly added to the ever-expanding collection of sea life, the latest of which, the seadragon, will debut this year.

The aquarium is located on Jeddah’s corniche, the perfect location for families to enjoy during a visit to the seaside. In addition to the guided tours, guests can enjoy dolphin and sea lion shows, dine at a Miami Beach-themed restaurant and pick up a souvenir at the gift shop.

Fakieh Aquarium is open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

0
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Kaf Cafe hits the spot

Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert

Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert

  • The Winter at Tantora festival runs until February 23
  • The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Greek musician Yanni is returning to Saudi Arabia for a concert at the Winter at Tantora festival, where he will perform to a sold-out crowd on Friday in the dramatic surroundings of Al-Ula.

He has a devoted following in the Kingdom, featuring in the country’s first-ever live gigs with shows in Riyadh and Jeddah in Dec. 2017.

The musician has been tweeting images from Al-Ula, which is 300 km north of Madinah city, including videos of the concert venue and his camp.

He tweeted fans on Sunday, telling them he would keep them updated about his trip and share details with them. 

He thanked Saudi fans for welcoming him back to their country and raved about the natural scenery.

“The desert, the stars, the landscape and the lit monuments is something amazing! It is the first time in my life that I have experienced this type of immense beauty!” he tweeted.

Winter at Tantora runs until Feb. 23.

It has so far included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance from the late Egyptian entertainer Umm Kulthum.

Iraqi musicians Ilham Al-Madfai and Kazem Al-Saher perform on Feb. 15. 

There are shows from Bahrain’s Rashed Al-Majid and Iraqi artist Majed Al-Mohandes on Feb. 23, when there will also be a ceremony to honor Kuwait’s Abdul Karim Abdul Qader.

The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Topics: Yanni Winter at Tantora Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Lifestyle
Greek musician Yanni dedicates song to Saudi Arabia ahead of Winter at Tantora performance
0
Offbeat
Yanni: ‘Saudis will help country take its rightful place in the world’

Latest updates

Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert
0
New ‘Saudization’ labor initiatives aim to encourage startups 
0
New exhibition illuminates the history of Islamic manuscripts
0
Three generations of artists come together at Jeddah art fair
0
Nobel winner Kailash Satyarthi's new campaign: to protect children from online abuse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.