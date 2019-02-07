World tourism chief visits Saudi National Museum

You are here

Zurab Pololikashvili visited National Museum at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, in Riyadh. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, did some sightseeing of his own during a visit to the Saudi capital.
The official toured the National Museum at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, in Riyadh, which houses a vast range of displays showcasing the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula.
After viewing artefacts from various civilizations, Pololikashvili visited the Saudi history hall where the National Museum’s director-general, Dr. Khaled Al-Haiti, explained the background to some of the exhibits. 
Pololikashvili also watched a documentary about the unification of Saudi Arabia by its founder Abdul Aziz.
Afterwards, the tourism chief visited the Korean Archeology Exhibition, which runs until March 7 in the National Museum complex. Entitled “Korean History and Culture: An Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition includes more than 200 pieces of Korean archeology, culture and folklore products, plus a selection of displays from the National Museum of Korea, in Seoul.
Writing in the visitor book at the end of his tour, Pololikashvili said it had been a pleasure to learn about the Kingdom’s history, and he thanked museum staff for receiving him.
Earlier, Pololikashvili met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and praised Saudi Arabia’s diversity of tourism and cultural development.
The meeting reviewed aspects of the bilateral partnership between the Kingdom and UNWTO, the initiatives of Vision 2030, and UNWTO’s support for the country’s tourism programs.
Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), Ahmad Al-Khateeb, also met Pololikashvili, and they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the SCTH and UNWTO.
 

Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert

Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert

  • The Winter at Tantora festival runs until February 23
  • The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Greek musician Yanni is returning to Saudi Arabia for a concert at the Winter at Tantora festival, where he will perform to a sold-out crowd on Friday in the dramatic surroundings of Al-Ula.

He has a devoted following in the Kingdom, featuring in the country’s first-ever live gigs with shows in Riyadh and Jeddah in Dec. 2017.

The musician has been tweeting images from Al-Ula, which is 300 km north of Madinah city, including videos of the concert venue and his camp.

He tweeted fans on Sunday, telling them he would keep them updated about his trip and share details with them. 

He thanked Saudi fans for welcoming him back to their country and raved about the natural scenery.



“The desert, the stars, the landscape and the lit monuments is something amazing! It is the first time in my life that I have experienced this type of immense beauty!” he tweeted.

Winter at Tantora runs until Feb. 23.

It has so far included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance from the late Egyptian entertainer Umm Kulthum.

Iraqi musicians Ilham Al-Madfai and Kazem Al-Saher perform on Feb. 15. 

There are shows from Bahrain’s Rashed Al-Majid and Iraqi artist Majed Al-Mohandes on Feb. 23, when there will also be a ceremony to honor Kuwait’s Abdul Karim Abdul Qader.

The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

