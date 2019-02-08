You are here

Saudi KSRelief team steps in to save Yemeni conjoined twins

The two little boys, Abdelkhaleq and Abdelkarim, share a kidney and two legs but have separate hearts and lungs. (AP)
  • Twins Abdelkhaleq and Abdelkarim share a kidney and two legs but have separate hearts and lungs
  • The tiny boys, who are being helped to breathe in an incubator, have separate heads
RIYADH: A medical team from Saudi Arabia has stepped in to save the lives of 10-day-old conjoined twins in Yemen.

The two little boys, Abdelkhaleq and Abdelkarim, share a kidney and two legs but have separate hearts and lungs. 

The head of pediatrics at Al-Thawra hospital in Sanaa, Dr. Faisal Al-Balbali, said the hospital had no facilities to treat or separate the babies and appealed for help.

The head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said he had a team ready to treat the twins. Arrangements were being made to bring them from Sanaa to the Kingdom “as soon as possible,” and the team would study the possibility of separating them.

In addition to being head of KSRelief, Al-Rabeeah is an internationally recognized pediatric surgeon who specializes in separating conjoined twins.

Doctors trying to treat the twins in Sanaa said Yemen’s health system could not keep them alive, and the parents are poor.

“They need to travel immediately. They will not be able to survive in Yemen under the social, political and economic circumstances,” Al-Balbali said.

The tiny boys, who are being helped to breathe in an incubator, have separate heads.

Within their shared torso they have separate spines, lungs, hearts and digestive systems, but they share a liver, reproductive organs and pair of kidneys, arms and legs.

“Even if one is unwell, the other is fine ... they are different in every aspect,” Dr. Al-Balbali  said. 

Doctors were unable to perform even basic diagnostic tests such as an MRI scan in Yemen, and certainly did not have the capabilities to separate them, he said.

Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert

  • The Winter at Tantora festival runs until February 23
  • The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site
JEDDAH: Greek musician Yanni is returning to Saudi Arabia for a concert at the Winter at Tantora festival, where he will perform to a sold-out crowd on Friday in the dramatic surroundings of Al-Ula.

He has a devoted following in the Kingdom, featuring in the country’s first-ever live gigs with shows in Riyadh and Jeddah in Dec. 2017.

The musician has been tweeting images from Al-Ula, which is 300 km north of Madinah city, including videos of the concert venue and his camp.

He tweeted fans on Sunday, telling them he would keep them updated about his trip and share details with them. 

He thanked Saudi fans for welcoming him back to their country and raved about the natural scenery.



“The desert, the stars, the landscape and the lit monuments is something amazing! It is the first time in my life that I have experienced this type of immense beauty!” he tweeted.

Winter at Tantora runs until Feb. 23.

It has so far included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance from the late Egyptian entertainer Umm Kulthum.

Iraqi musicians Ilham Al-Madfai and Kazem Al-Saher perform on Feb. 15. 

There are shows from Bahrain’s Rashed Al-Majid and Iraqi artist Majed Al-Mohandes on Feb. 23, when there will also be a ceremony to honor Kuwait’s Abdul Karim Abdul Qader.

The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

