US Supreme Court allows execution of Muslim inmate in Alabama to go ahead

﻿

This undated file photo from the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Dominique Ray. (AP File)
Updated 08 February 2019
REUTERS:
  • The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed on Wednesday to stay Thursday’s planned execution to weigh Ray’s arguments
Updated 08 February 2019
REUTERS:
NEW YORK: The US Supreme Court on Thursday voted 5-4 to allow the execution of an Alabama inmate, who wanted his imam to witness his death.
Attorneys for Dominique Ray, 42, had argued that Alabama’s execution policy favors Christian inmates because a chaplain is allowed in the room, often kneeling next to the death row prisoner, and praying with the inmate if asked.
Ray had asked his imam to replace the chaplain in his death chamber.
The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed on Wednesday to stay Thursday’s planned execution to weigh Ray’s arguments, but the state of Alabama quickly appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which overturned the Circuit Court.
Ray was sentenced to death in 1999 for the killing of Tiffany Harville, 15, who disappeared from her Selma, Alabama home in July 1995.
It was not immediately clear if the state of Alabama would go through with the execution on Thursday night following the Supreme Court order.

Topics: Alabama Dominique Ray Tiffany Harville death row

0
0
Avalanches kill 1, trap 11 people under snow in Kashmir

Updated 08 February 2019
AP
  • Avalanches and landslides are common in the mountainous part of Kashmir
Updated 08 February 2019
AP
SRINAGAR, India: Officials say heavy snow has caused avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir that have trapped 11 people and killed one.
Top police officer S.P. Pani says rescue operations were being hampered on Friday for people trapped at a fire brigade station at southern Banihal area overnight. Trapped under the snow are six policemen, two firefighters and two prisoners.
Pani says the policemen had taken shelter in the station because it was historically untouched by avalanches in the mountainous area where avalanches and landslides are common.
A man died in southern Kokernag area from an avalanche that hit his home Thursday evening while his wife was still trapped under snow, police said.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan.

Topics: Kashmir India

0
0
