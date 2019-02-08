You are here

Facebook restructures kids team in quest for youth

Facebook’s rules require that children be at least 13 to create an account, but many are believed to get around the restrictions. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Thursday announced it had restructured its team devoted to products or features designed to increase the social network's appeal to younger generations.
Nascent projects such as a "LOL" platform for funny memes were taken off the board at the "youth team," which shifted focus to more promising products such as a Messenger Kids app launched more than a year ago, according to the leading social network.
"The Youth team has restructured in order to match top business priorities, including increasing our investment in Messenger Kids," Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry.
Facebook in December 2017 introduced a version of its Messenger application designed to let young children connect with others under parental supervision. No in-app purchases are allowed.
The social media giant said at the time that it created the app, available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru and Thailand, because many children were going online without safeguards.
"We found that there was a need for a video chat and messaging app that lets kids connect with the people they love while putting parents in complete control," product management lead Jennifer Billock said in a blog post marking the app's one year anniversary.
"We conducted parent roundtables in each country and have continued gathering feedback from parents and outside experts."
Facebook's rules require that children be at least 13 to create an account, but many are believed to get around the restrictions.
California-based Facebook has been working to attract and keep young internet users being lured away from the social network by apps such as photo- and video-oriented Snapchat.
Facebook said the reorganization of the team was not related to recent controversy regarding a research app that paid users, including teens, to track their smartphone activity as part of an effort to glean more data that could help the social network's competition efforts.
The youth team was not involved with the research project nor did it use any of the data collected, according to Facebook.

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: Instagram late Thursday announced it is clamping down on images related to self-injury such as cutting.
The move came after British Health Secretary Matt Hancock met with social media companies about doing more to safeguard the mental health of teenagers using their platforms.
British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
“It is encouraging to see that decisive steps are now being taken to try to protect children from disturbing content on Instagram,” said the girl’s father, Ian Russell.
“It is now time for other social media platforms to take action to recognize the responsibility they too have to their users if the Internet is to become a safe place for young and vulnerable people.”
Changes to Instagram’s self-harm content rules follow a comprehensive review involving experts and academics from around the world on youth, mental health, and suicide, according to chief executive Adam Mosseri.
“Over the past month, we have seen that we are not where we need to be on self-harm and suicide, and that we need to do more to keep the most vulnerable people who use Instagram safe,” Mosseri said in an online post.
“We will not allow any graphic images of self-harm, such as cutting on Instagram — even if it would previously have been allowed as admission.”
Instagram has never allowed posts that promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.
The Facebook-owned service is removing references to non-graphic content related to people hurting themselves, such as healed scars, from search, hashtag, explore, or recommendation features.
“We are not removing this type of content from Instagram entirely, as we don’t want to stigmatize or isolate people who may be in distress and posting self-harm related content as a cry for help,” Mosseri said.
Instagram also planned to ramp up efforts get counseling or other resources to people who post or search for self-harm related content.
“During the comprehensive reviews, the experts, including the Center for Mental Health and Save.org reaffirmed that creating safe spaces for young people to talk about their experiences — including self-harm — online, is essential,” Mosseri said.
“However, collectively it was advised that graphic images of self-harm — even when it is someone admitting their struggles — has the potential to unintentionally promote self-harm,” he continued, citing it as the reason for the ban.
Instagram’s aim is to eliminate graphic self-injury or suicide related imagery and significantly downplay related content in features at the service while remaining a supportive community, according to Mosseri.
On Thursday, Mosseri joined representatives from Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Twitter and other companies who met with Hancock to discuss handling of content related to self-injury or suicide.
“What really matters is when children are on these sites they are safe. The progress we made today is good, but there’s a lot more work to do,” Hancock said after the meeting.
“What all the companies that I met today committed to was that they want to solve this problem, and they want to work with us about it.”

