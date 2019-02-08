You are here

  • Home
  • Avalanches kill 1, trap 11 people under snow in Kashmir
﻿

Avalanches kill 1, trap 11 people under snow in Kashmir

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 February 2019
AP
0

Avalanches kill 1, trap 11 people under snow in Kashmir

  • Avalanches and landslides are common in the mountainous part of Kashmir
Updated 08 February 2019
AP
0

SRINAGAR, India: Officials say heavy snow has caused avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir that have trapped 11 people and killed one.
Top police officer S.P. Pani says rescue operations were being hampered on Friday for people trapped at a fire brigade station at southern Banihal area overnight. Trapped under the snow are six policemen, two firefighters and two prisoners.
Pani says the policemen had taken shelter in the station because it was historically untouched by avalanches in the mountainous area where avalanches and landslides are common.
A man died in southern Kokernag area from an avalanche that hit his home Thursday evening while his wife was still trapped under snow, police said.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan.

Topics: Kashmir India

Related

Special 0
World
Pakistani wives of Kashmiri militants yearn to go back home
0
Press Review
Yeni Safak: Pakistan reiterates ‘unflinching support’ on Kashmir Solidarity Day

What We Are Reading Today: The Secular Enlightenment by Margaret C. Jacob

Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Secular Enlightenment by Margaret C. Jacob

  • The book shows how secular values and pursuits took hold of 18th century Europe
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Secular Enlightenment is a panoramic account of the radical ways that life began to change for ordinary people in the age of Locke, Voltaire, and Rousseau. 

In this landmark book, familiar Enlightenment figures share places with voices that have remained largely unheard until now, from freethinkers and freemasons to French materialists, anticlerical Catholics, pantheists, pornographers, readers, and travelers.

Margaret Jacob, one of our most esteemed historians of the Enlightenment, reveals how this newly secular outlook was not a wholesale rejection of Christianity but rather a new mental space in which to encounter the world on its own terms, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

She takes readers from London and Amsterdam to Berlin, Vienna, Turin, and Naples, drawing on rare archival materials to show how ideas central to the emergence of secular democracy touched all facets of daily life. 

The book shows how secular values and pursuits took hold of 18th century Europe, spilled into the American colonies, and left their lasting imprint on the Western world for generations to come.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: How Global Currencies Work
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: On Freedom by Cass R. Sunstein

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Secular Enlightenment by Margaret C. Jacob
0
Afghan government complains to UN over Taliban trip to Moscow
0
Sri Lanka to reinstate capital punishment, says president
0
Lebanese father sets himself on fire over unpaid school fees
0
FaceOf: Dr. Moudhi bint Mohammed Al-Jamea, Saudi telecom executive
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.