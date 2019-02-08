You are here

British, Irish leaders to meet amid Brexit tensions

In this file photo taken on January 21, 2019 A pro-Brexit activist (R) holds a placard reading "We Voted For Independence" as an anti-brexit campaigner waves an European Union and a Union flag. (AFP)
Updated 08 February 2019
AP
  • UK Prime Minister Theresa May will dine with Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Dublin
  • Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29
Updated 08 February 2019
AP
LONDON: The British and Irish leaders are meeting to discuss the Irish border — and mend fences — amid a tense UK-EU standoff over Brexit.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May will dine with Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Dublin to press her case for changes to Britain’s divorce deal with the EU. Britain’s Parliament rejected the agreement last month, largely over concerns about a provision designed to ensure an open border between the UK’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29. The bid for last-minute changes has exasperated EU leaders.
But the parties have at least agreed to keep talking. The British and Irish attorneys general are holding talks Friday to see if there is any common ground on the border.

Venezuela’s Maduro vows to block humanitarian aid ‘spectacle’

Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Agencies
  • Maduro says US-backed humanitarian aid being stockpiled in the Colombian border city of Cucuta should be distributed to poor Colombian citizens there
  • The border bridge near where the aid is being stored has been blocked by the Venezuelan military
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Agencies
CARACAS: Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday the US-backed humanitarian aid being stockpiled in the Colombian border city of Cucuta should be distributed to poor Colombian citizens there.
The goods stored in warehouses just across the river from Venezuela, consist of corn, flour, lentils and cans of tuna.
Volunteers hustled about as they filled up white sacks with the food and other items from boxes marked with the words USAID.
Venezuela’s opposition is vowing to deliver the aid to the South American country, but no timeline has been released.
The border bridge near where the aid is being stored has been blocked by the Venezuelan military.
President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela isn’t a nation of “beggars” and won’t accept the US humanitarian assistance.

