British, Irish leaders to meet amid Brexit tensions

Venezuela’s Maduro vows to block humanitarian aid ‘spectacle’

CARACAS: Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday the US-backed humanitarian aid being stockpiled in the Colombian border city of Cucuta should be distributed to poor Colombian citizens there.

The goods stored in warehouses just across the river from Venezuela, consist of corn, flour, lentils and cans of tuna.

Volunteers hustled about as they filled up white sacks with the food and other items from boxes marked with the words USAID.

Venezuela’s opposition is vowing to deliver the aid to the South American country, but no timeline has been released.

The border bridge near where the aid is being stored has been blocked by the Venezuelan military.

President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela isn’t a nation of “beggars” and won’t accept the US humanitarian assistance.